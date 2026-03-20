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NewsPhotosMeet top Indian actresses ready to rock in full-blown action avatar: Toddler Mommas, global diva to newlywed southern beauty - In Pics
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Meet top Indian actresses ready to rock in full-blown action avatar: Toddler Mommas, global diva to newlywed southern beauty - In Pics

Indian actresses ready to play action stars in 2026: Be it hand-to-hand combat chase sequences to blood-soaked frames - our delicate darlings will shock you and appear in many jaw-dropping moments on-screen.

 

Updated:Mar 20, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Indian actresses ready to play action stars in 2026

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Indian actresses ready to play action stars in 2026

Indian actresses ready to play action stars in 2026: From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Mrunal Thakur, today, let's take a look at top Indian actresses ready to kick some butt on-screen in the upcoming ventures this year. Be it hand-to-hand combat chase sequences to blood-soaked frames - our delicate darlings will shock you and appear in many jaw-dropping moments on-screen.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

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Sharvari Wagh - Alpha

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Sharvari Wagh - Alpha

Actress Sharvari Wagh will be seen in YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led spy action thriller, Alpha. The film will see her alongside Alia Bhatt doing some kickass action. Alpha releases in theatres on April 17, 2026.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Maa inti Bangaaram

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Maa inti Bangaaram

Popular Pan-India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has switched on her action avatar in upcoming film, Maa inti Bangaaram. The teaser showcases Samantha in a bus sequence, landing a fiery kick, and firing guns like spreading confetti. The film is expected to release worldwide on May 15, 2026.

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Varanasi

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Varanasi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon who has always managed to surprise her fans with her projects, and she does it yet again with her Telugu debut, Varanasi. The viral poster shows her wearing a yellow saree and firing a gun, making it a must-watch. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film releases in theatres on April 7, 2027.

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Mrunal Thakur - Dacoit

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Mrunal Thakur - Dacoit

Mrunal Thakur will be seen embracing action in her upcoming romantic action film, Dacoit, co-starring Adivi Sesh. Dacoit releases in theatres on 10th April.

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Deepika Padukone - Aa22xA6

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Deepika Padukone - Aa22xA6

Deepika Padukone shares the screen space for the first time with Allu Arjun in Atlee’s AA22xA6. She will be seen in a one-of-a-kind spectacle, landing kicks and packing some punches, reportedly.

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Alia Bhatt - Alpha

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Alia Bhatt - Alpha

Alia Bhatt will be seen in full-blown action mode on for Alpha, the first female-led spy action film from the YRF Spy Universe. Alpha marks her first spectacle where she unleashes a never-seen-before action avatar. Alpha releases in theatres on April 17, 2026.

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