Meet top Indian actresses who married politicians: Kannada beauty tied the knot with former chief minister while another star married an MLA - In photos

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Radhika Kumaraswamy

Radhika Kumaraswamy primarily works in Kannada films. She made her acting debut in 2002 with the Kannada film Ninagagi. In 2012, she produced her first film, Lucky starring Yash under the name Shamika Enterprises.

Radhika reportedly married Ratan Kumar at the Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple, Kateel in November 2000 but in April 2002, Kumar filed a complaint, alleging that Radhika's father Devraj had abducted her as he feared that news of her marriage may 'jeopardise her career'. The tussle between her family and Kumar was in news for days. Ratan Kumar died in August 2002, following a heart attack.

In November 2010, Radhika revealed that she was married to HD Kumaraswamy, former chief minister of Karnataka. According to Radhika, they married in 2007 and have a daughter named Shamika. They separated in 2015.