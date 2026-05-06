Meet top Indian actresses who married politicians: Kannada beauty tied the knot with former chief minister while another star married an MLA - In photos
Meet top Indian actresses who married politicians: From Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra to Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy - Check out the complete list.
Meet top Indian actresses who married politicians
Meet top Indian actresses who married politicians: Today, in this feature, let's take a look famous female stars who found love and got married to politicians. Many were surprise by their decision while others congratulated the couples for their new beginnings. From Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra to Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy - check out the complete list of actresses who married politicians.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Radhika Kumaraswamy
Radhika Kumaraswamy
Radhika Kumaraswamy primarily works in Kannada films. She made her acting debut in 2002 with the Kannada film Ninagagi. In 2012, she produced her first film, Lucky starring Yash under the name Shamika Enterprises.
Radhika reportedly married Ratan Kumar at the Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple, Kateel in November 2000 but in April 2002, Kumar filed a complaint, alleging that Radhika's father Devraj had abducted her as he feared that news of her marriage may 'jeopardise her career'. The tussle between her family and Kumar was in news for days. Ratan Kumar died in August 2002, following a heart attack.
In November 2010, Radhika revealed that she was married to HD Kumaraswamy, former chief minister of Karnataka. According to Radhika, they married in 2007 and have a daughter named Shamika. They separated in 2015.
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Famous Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She got married to MP Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. In October 2025, she gave birth to their son, Neer.
Navneet Kaur Rana
Navneet Kaur Rana
Navneet Ravi Rana, is an actress-turned-politician worked mainly in Telugu cinema. She was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Amravati in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate.
In 2011, she got married to Ravi Rana, an independent MLA from Badnera constituency in Amravati city.
Ayesha Takia
Ayesha Takia
Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia made her film debut in 2004 with the action thriller Taarzan: The Wonder Car. In March 2009, Takia married restaurateur Farhan Azmi - son of a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra, Abu Asim Azmi. He later joined the youth wing of the Samajwadi Party. The couple has a son together.
Swara Bhasker
Swara Bhasker
Swara Bhasker is known for works in movies like Nil Battey Sannata, Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Anaarkali of Aarah among others. In February 2023, she married Fahad Ahmad - who is member of the NCP(SP). He was previously a Member of Samajwadi Party and had served as President of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha in Maharashtra. In September that year, she gave birth to their daughter, Rabiya.
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