NewsPhotosMeet Treesha Thosar, the 6-Year-Old Star Who Created History at the National Film Awards
Meet Treesha Thosar, the 6-Year-Old Star Who Created History at the National Film Awards

At just six years old, Marathi actress Treesha Thosar has created history by becoming the youngest ever National Film Award winner.
Updated:Sep 25, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
The Role That Won Hearts

The Role That Won Hearts

She played Chimi (Revati) in Naal 2, delivering a performance that stood out among 332 feature films from across India.

 

A Simple Yet Memorable Appearance

A Simple Yet Memorable Appearance

Dressed in a plain white saree, Treesha walked up the stage with grace, receiving applause as loud as that for senior stars.

 

Sharing Stage With Legends

Sharing Stage With Legends

The evening also honoured Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan, but Treesha’s little steps on stage became the highlight of the ceremony.

 

Marathi Cinema Shines

Marathi Cinema Shines

Her victory not only celebrates her talent but also adds another proud moment for Marathi cinema at a national level.

 

The Youngest Star in History

The Youngest Star in History

With this milestone, Treesha Thosar’s name is now etched in National Film Awards history as its youngest awardee.

Treesha Thosarmeet Treesha Thosar71st National Awards
