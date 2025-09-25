photoDetails
Meet Treesha Thosar, the 6-Year-Old Star Who Created History at the National Film Awards
At just six years old, Marathi actress Treesha Thosar has created history by becoming the youngest ever National Film Award winner.
The Role That Won Hearts
She played Chimi (Revati) in Naal 2, delivering a performance that stood out among 332 feature films from across India.
A Simple Yet Memorable Appearance
Dressed in a plain white saree, Treesha walked up the stage with grace, receiving applause as loud as that for senior stars.
Sharing Stage With Legends
The evening also honoured Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan, but Treesha’s little steps on stage became the highlight of the ceremony.
Marathi Cinema Shines
Her victory not only celebrates her talent but also adds another proud moment for Marathi cinema at a national level.
The Youngest Star in History
With this milestone, Treesha Thosar’s name is now etched in National Film Awards history as its youngest awardee.
