‘Mera Lyari’ vs Dhurandhar: Pakistan calls it 'counter' to Aditya Dhar’s film, Sindh minister terms it a reply to ‘India’s propaganda’ — all about the movie
Pakistan has announced Mera Lyari as a counter to Dhurandhar. The Aditya Dhar film, which blends fiction and reality, portrayed Lyari as a hub of gang activity and violence. Here’s all about the film, which the Sindh Minister of Information said is Pakistan hitting back at “propaganda.”
Where is Lyari and how it gained attention?
Lyari is a borough of Karachi. While most Indians were not aware of the town earlier, it gained wider attention after the success of Dhurandhar.
'The hub of crime'
In Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, events are inspired by real-life incidents. Lyari is shown as a hub of gang activity, crime, and violence.
Mera Lyari
Several residents of Lyari and people in Pakistan were unhappy with the portrayal of the area as lawless and chaotic and objected to it. Now, Pakistan is countering it with a film titled Mera Lyari.
What is Mera Lyari?
Mera Lyari is a sports drama written and directed by Abu Aleeha. The film puts the story of female football players from the historic Karachi borough in the spotlight.
Storyline, cast
Mera Lyari features Ayesha Omar as a football coach who suffers a debilitating injury, reportedly a result of domestic abuse. After escaping, she returns to Lyari to fight social barriers and play football.
The cast also includes Dananeer Mobeen and Trinette Lucas. It also features many local footballers and residents in its supporting cast. The film is backed by Sindh’s Information Department.
Reply to Dhurandhar: Sindh Minister
When the film was announced in December, Sindh Minister of Information Sharjeel Inam Memon called it Pakistan’s response to “negative propaganda” pushed by India.
Memon described Dhurandhar as “yet another example of negative propaganda by the Indian film industry against Pakistan,” adding that Mera Lyari will show “the true face of Lyari: peace, prosperity, and pride”.
Release date
Mera Lyari will first premiere at the UK Asian Film Festival, after which it will hit theatres in Pakistan on May 8.
Is Dhurandhar a real story?
The makers of Dhurandhar have made it clear that the film is inspired by real-life events but also blends fiction.
Viewers see portrayals of several real-life figures, including Rehman, his cousin Uzair Baloch, Karachi SP Chaudhary Aslam, and gangster Dawood Ibrahim, as well as characters based on Pakistani and Indian figures such as Ajit Doval, Jaswant Singh, Nawaz Sharif, and Asif Ali Zardari.
(All Images: X/ IMDB)
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