‘Mera Lyari’ vs Dhurandhar: Pakistan calls it 'counter' to Aditya Dhar’s film, Sindh minister terms it a reply to ‘India’s propaganda’ — all about the movie

5 / 8

Mera Lyari features Ayesha Omar as a football coach who suffers a debilitating injury, reportedly a result of domestic abuse. After escaping, she returns to Lyari to fight social barriers and play football.

The cast also includes Dananeer Mobeen and Trinette Lucas. It also features many local footballers and residents in its supporting cast. The film is backed by Sindh’s Information Department.