Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules You Never Knew Of: No Onion, Garlic In Menu; No Phones For Selfies
Met Gala 2025 rules:The Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour and the event’s chair decides everything.
As the night of Met Gala 2025 - often known as the Mecca of fashion is here and so is the excitement. The event will be hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art amid the star-studded red carpet where global celebrities collaborate with fashion designers and put their best fashion foot forward. Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue and the event’s chair, puts her final nod to almost everything - from seating arrangement, behaviour expectations to food choices as well. The expected guest-list is that of over 400 high-profile people. Here are some of the many strict rules of the Met Gala 2025 you never knew existed:
Met Gala Theme 2025
This year’s theme is 'Tailored for You', coinciding with The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute’s new exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It highlights the rich history and cultural significance of Black Dandyism, focusing on the contributions of Black designers.
Seating plan
According to reports, you shell out a whopping $75,000 per seat, but still can't choose where to sit. According to Ward Durrett, director of special projects at Vogue, a lot of planning and thought goes into deciding who sits where and next to whom.
Outfits are pre-approved
As per Hindustan Times, the Vogue editor Anna Wintour herself approves outfits, reportedly. It even has its own acronym: AWOK meaning “Anna Wintour Okay”.
No free entry
A-listers actually have to pay for their seats at the Met Gala. Even though the event is strictly an invite-only affair, there's a price attached to each seat and table. Met Gala is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, so the earnings go towards preserving its fashion collection that is seven centuries old.
No smoking
Once inside the Met, even the most powerful and stylish people in the world aren’t allowed to smoke. The curated collection of clothes on show could get damaged or have a smell of smoke, so smoking is prohibited inside the Met Gala.
No parsley, no onion, no garlic
Hindustan Times report states that certain food items are banned from the Met Gala’s dinner menu in order to prevent bad breath and poor photos. No onion, garlic, or parsley can be found in the food to ensure no one has a lingering onion breath or has herbs stuck in their teeth when they smile for photos. Also, bruschetta isn't offered to guests to prevent food spillages.
No phones or selfies allowed
No phones allowed to maintain the privacy. That's why probably we never see Instagram stories and TikTok videos from inside the Met.
