Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules You Never Knew Of: No Onion, Garlic In Menu; No Phones For Selfies

As the night of Met Gala 2025 - often known as the Mecca of fashion is here and so is the excitement. The event will be hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art amid the star-studded red carpet where global celebrities collaborate with fashion designers and put their best fashion foot forward. Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue and the event’s chair, puts her final nod to almost everything - from seating arrangement, behaviour expectations to food choices as well. The expected guest-list is that of over 400 high-profile people. Here are some of the many strict rules of the Met Gala 2025 you never knew existed: