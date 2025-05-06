Met Gala 2025 Looks: Shah Rukh Khan Nails Black Dandy Look With Bengal Tiger Head Cane, Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump, Indian Celebs At Red Carpet - Who Wore What Pics

2 / 6

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday scripted history by becoming the first Indian male actor to attend the Met Gala, which is considered Hollywood's biggest fashion night. Dressed in an all-black Sabyasachi suit, Shah Rukh looked suave in his Met Gala look. He elevated his outfit by carrying a tiger sceptre in his hands, exuding modern Maharaja vibes. However, it was his 'K' necklace that stole everyone's attention. With this piece of jewellery, SRK playfully publicly acknowledged his moniker "King Khan", which was given to him by his admirers and media. He also wore multiple layered gold chains that cascaded down his chest. (ANI)