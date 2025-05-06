Advertisement
Met Gala 2025 Looks: Shah Rukh Khan Nails Black Dandy Look With Bengal Tiger Head Cane, Kiara Advani Flaunts Baby Bump, Indian Celebs At Red Carpet - Who Wore What Pics

Met Gala 2025 Looks: Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut. Several visuals surfaced online showing the King Khan shaking hands with fans and blowing kisses.

Updated:May 06, 2025, 08:26 AM IST
Indian Celebs At Met Gala 2025

Indian Celebs At Met Gala 2025

At the Met Gala this year, the theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," delves into the evolution of Black fashion and its cultural impact, spanning from the 18th century to modern-day expressions. Global celebs walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the biggest fashion night took place. Here's list of our Indian celebs who turned heads at the Met Gala 2025:

SRK's Black Dandy Look At Met Gala 2025

SRK's Black Dandy Look At Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday scripted history by becoming the first Indian male actor to attend the Met Gala, which is considered Hollywood's biggest fashion night. Dressed in an all-black Sabyasachi suit, Shah Rukh looked suave in his Met Gala look. He elevated his outfit by carrying a tiger sceptre in his hands, exuding modern Maharaja vibes. However, it was his 'K' necklace that stole everyone's attention. With this piece of jewellery, SRK playfully publicly acknowledged his moniker "King Khan", which was given to him by his admirers and media. He also wore multiple layered gold chains that cascaded down his chest. (ANI)

Priyanka Chopra Wore Polka Dot Balmain Suit

Priyanka Chopra Wore Polka Dot Balmain Suit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the Met Gala 2025 carpet alongside husband and singer Nick Jonas, hand in hand, embodying glamour with a twist of dandy flair. This marks the actress's fifth appearance at the fashion industry's biggest event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Chopra turned heads in a tailored polka dot suit dress, a bespoke creation by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, perfectly in sync with the gala's theme: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." (ANI)

Kiara Advani Wore Gaurav Gupta Creation At Met Gala

Kiara Advani Wore Gaurav Gupta Creation At Met Gala

Kiara opted for a custom couture creation by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Kiara brought an ethereal presence to the blue carpet, radiating grace, strength, and a glowing embrace of motherhood. The look also paid homage to the late Andre Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, through a dramatic double-panelled cape--a nod to his iconic silhouettes and influence on the fashion world. (ANI)

Isha Ambani At Met Gala 2025

Isha Ambani At Met Gala 2025

She walked the iconic Met Gala carpet in designer Anamika Khanna's creation. Dressed in a white geometric corset, black tailored pants and a white cape, Isha served looks with her Met Gala appearance. Anamika drew inspiration from Black dandy style and gave a more appealing touch to her design with semi-precious stones and traditional pearl work. For the glam, Isha opted for dewy makeup and tied her hair in a long braid. (ANI)

Diljit Dosanjh Dons Maharaja Look

Diljit Dosanjh Dons Maharaja Look

Diljit walked the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, blending Punjabi royalty with a modern vision. Dressed like a Maharaja, Diljit made heads turn in a custom Prabal Gurung outfit. He wore traditional attire -- a turban (a symbol of Sikh identity) and a kurta and tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms). Proudly flaunting his Punjabi culture on a global platform, the 'Naina' hitmaker elevated his outfit with accessories and a sword. His outfit also featured a long cape, which was inscribed with the Punjabi alphabets. If reports are to be believed, Diljit wore exquisite jewellery sourced from Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala's legendary Cartier collection. (ANI)

