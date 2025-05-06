Met Gala 2025: Most Talked-About Looks That Ruled 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ Theme
Rihanna
The ‘Diamonds’ singer turned heads in a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble that featured a pinstripe skirt with a thigh-high slit and a sculptural bustle resembling a suit jacket. Rihanna, who also debuted her baby bump, topped off the look with an oversized hat, giving the outfit a dramatic flair.
Cardi B
The Grammy-winning rapper stunned in a deep green velvet suit designed by Daniel Lee. Her look featured a silk devoré shirt with ruffled accents and matching tailored trousers, perfectly embracing the night’s tailored theme.
Lisa
K-pop idol Lisa made her Met Gala debut in a statement look that quickly divided the internet. Though her black ensemble drew praise, she faced criticism for incorporating an image of civil rights icon Rosa Parks into the outfit’s design. Many questioned whether the artistic choice was appropriate for the occasion.
Kim Kardashian
The reality TV star and business mogul wore a croc-leather corset and skirt set by Chrome Hearts, styled by Jahleel Weaver. While her look was edgy, it didn’t make waves like her headline-grabbing outfit from last year.
Zendaya
Zendaya captivated onlookers not only with her tailored cream Louis Vuitton suit and wide-brim hat but also with a sparkling engagement ring that sparked rumors across social media.
Doja Cat
Known for her bold fashion risks, Doja Cat embraced the theme in a custom Marc Jacobs creation with exaggerated shoulder pads and a leopard-print bustier. The internet couldn’t get enough of her daring, structured look.
Shah Rukh Khan
Making history as the first male Bollywood actor to attend the Met Gala, Shah Rukh Khan wore a black suit by Sabyasachi paired with ornate statement jewelry. His modern-maharaja aesthetic earned widespread admiration.
Diljit Dosanjh
Another standout debut came from singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who wore a turban, kurta, and tehmat. He proudly embraced his cultural roots, writing on Instagram: “Inspired by the theme of Black Dandyism, I bring my turban, my culture, and my mother tongue—Punjabi—to the Met Gala.” His regal look won hearts across the internet.
Sabrina Carpenter
The Espresso singer donned a burgundy Louis Vuitton bodysuit tailored like a classic suit, striking the perfect balance between edgy and elegant. Fans praised her for "understanding the assignment."
