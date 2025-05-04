Advertisement
NewsPhotosMet Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani And...; Check Full List Of Indian Celebrities At Fashion's Biggest Night
photoDetails

Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani And...; Check Full List Of Indian Celebrities At Fashion's Biggest Night

The prestigious Met Gala will take place on May 5, 2025, marking fashion's biggest night with an exclusive guest list and a dazzling red carpet.
Updated:May 04, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
Met Gala 2025

1/7
Met Gala 2025

Often referred to as “fashion’s biggest night,” the Met Gala is a fundraising event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The highly anticipated event will be held on May 5, 2025, with the accompanying Costume Institute exhibition running from May 10 to October 26, solidifying its place as a major highlight on the global fashion calendar.

Theme

2/7
Theme

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which will highlight the history and impact of Black tailoring in fashion. 

Diljit Dosanjh's Debut

3/7
Diljit Dosanjh's Debut

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh confirmed his Met Gala debut with a teaser on Instagram, posting a picture of his bathrobe embroidered with “Met Gala 2025.”

Shah Rukh Khan's First Appearance

4/7
Shah Rukh Khan’s First Appearance

SRK is making his much-awaited Met Gala debut in a custom Sabyasachi outfit, having already arrived in New York ahead of the event.

Kiara Advani Debut

5/7
Kiara Advani Debut

Actress and soon-to-be mom Kiara Advani, also marking her debut, shared a glimpse of her warm welcome in NYC, featuring roses, chocolates, and a Met-themed cake.

Priyanka Chopra's Return

6/7
Priyanka Chopra’s Return

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made major fashion waves with each appearance, returns to the Met Gala for the fifth time, promising yet another iconic moment.

Other Indian Stars to Watch

7/7
Other Indian Stars to Watch

Fashion icon Isha Ambani is also allegedly expected to return to the Met Gala this year.

