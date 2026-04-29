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NewsPhotosMet Gala 2026: Date, India timings, where to watch and which Indian stars may walk the red carpet — from Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, check full list
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Met Gala 2026: Date, India timings, where to watch and which Indian stars may walk the red carpet — from Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, check full list

The biggest and most dazzling night of fashion is set to return next week. Held annually on the first Monday in May, the event serves as the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition. Here’s a look at all the details you should know about the much-awaited night.

Updated:Apr 29, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
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When is Met Gala 2026?

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When is Met Gala 2026?

Met Gala 2026 is scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026. The annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will be held in New York City.

 

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Met Gala 2026 theme

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Met Gala 2026 theme

The 2026 Met Gala theme is "Costume Art," which explores the profound relationship between fashion, the human body, and art history. 

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Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch?

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Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch?

The livestream will begin from 6:00 pm EDT on Monday, May 4, on Vogue’s YouTube channel. The exclusive coverage, themed as "Fashion is Art," is hosted by Vogue.

 

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Met Gala 2026: Where can Indian audiences watch?

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Met Gala 2026: Where can Indian audiences watch?

Indian viewers can watch the event live on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, beginning at 3:30 AM IST.

 

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Who will co-chair?

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Who will co-chair?

Met Gala co-chairs change every year. A co-chair is a person who shares the responsibility of leading a committee or organisation with one or more people. Multiple reports state that this year’s Met Gala will be co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

 

(Image source: wintourworld)

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Expected guest list

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Expected guest list

The 2026 Met Gala is expected to bring together a star-studded lineup of global celebrities from fashion, music, film, and sports. Among those likely to attend are Lisa, Paloma Elsesser, Lena Dunham, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Gwendoline Christie, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, Nicole Kidman, Lewis Hamilton, Sabrina Carpenter, Beyoncé, Zendaya, Alex Consani, Teyana Taylor, Doja Cat, Zoë Kravitz, Jay-Z, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, along with Hailey Bieber.

 

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Which Indian stars will attend Met Gala?

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Which Indian stars will attend Met Gala?

Indian representation is also expected to stand out at the global fashion event, with names like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra likely to attend, continuing their strong presence on the international red carpet. Multiple reports also mention Kiara Advani and Shah Rukh Khan are speculated to make a comeback after their high-profile 2025 debut.

(It is important to note that the guest list is not official and remains under wraps, as attendees are typically revealed only when they arrive on the red carpet on the day of the event.)

 

(Images:  @voguemagazine/ Instagram)

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