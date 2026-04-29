Met Gala 2026: Date, India timings, where to watch and which Indian stars may walk the red carpet — from Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, check full list

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Indian representation is also expected to stand out at the global fashion event, with names like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra likely to attend, continuing their strong presence on the international red carpet. Multiple reports also mention Kiara Advani and Shah Rukh Khan are speculated to make a comeback after their high-profile 2025 debut.

(It is important to note that the guest list is not official and remains under wraps, as attendees are typically revealed only when they arrive on the red carpet on the day of the event.)

(Images: @voguemagazine/ Instagram)