Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar, Ananya Birla and Manish Malhotra - See which Indian celebrities lit up the red carpet

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Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar made his debut at the Met Gala 2026, becoming the first Indian director to represent the country at the prestigious event. For the occasion, he wore an exquisite ensemble designed by his close friend, celebrated couturier Manish Malhotra. The outfit was specially crafted in line with this year’s theme, “Costume Art,” and the dress code, “fashion is art.”

Johar’s look drew inspiration from the timeless works of legendary Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma, reflecting a seamless blend of art and couture. Sharing his thoughts, Johar captioned his post: “Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings.” (Image: @Karan Johar/Instagram)