Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar, Ananya Birla and Manish Malhotra - See which Indian celebrities lit up the red carpet
Met Gala 2026, the star-studded fashion event, unfolded today in New York City. Alongside Hollywood celebrities, several Indian stars also made headlines.
Met Gala 2026
The highly anticipated Met Gala 2026, one of the most star-studded events in the global fashion calendar, unfolded today in New York City with its signature blend of glamour, creativity, and spectacle. The red carpet was dominated by prominent Hollywood celebrities, who arrived in bold, theme-driven ensembles that captured worldwide attention.
Met Gala 2026 theme:
The 2026 exhibition, themed “Costume Art,” will open to the public on May 10 and run through January 10, 2027. The showcase is expected to explore the intersection of fashion and artistic expression, continuing the museum’s tradition of immersive and scholarly exhibitions.
Indian Celebs at Met Gala 2026:
However, the spotlight wasn’t limited to Western stars alone. Several Indian celebrities also made striking appearances, turning heads with their fashion choices and earning significant media attention. Take a look:
Karan Johar
Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar made his debut at the Met Gala 2026, becoming the first Indian director to represent the country at the prestigious event. For the occasion, he wore an exquisite ensemble designed by his close friend, celebrated couturier Manish Malhotra. The outfit was specially crafted in line with this year’s theme, “Costume Art,” and the dress code, “fashion is art.”
Johar’s look drew inspiration from the timeless works of legendary Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma, reflecting a seamless blend of art and couture. Sharing his thoughts, Johar captioned his post: “Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings.” (Image: @Karan Johar/Instagram)
Ananya Birla
Director of the Aditya Birla Group, Ananya Birla made a striking debut at the Met Gala 2026 on Monday evening, embracing a couture look that seamlessly blended fashion with art. For the occasion, she wore a custom creation by Robert Wun, paired with a sculptural mask designed by artist Subodh Gupta.
The ensemble featured a structured black jacket with a dramatic peplum, complemented by a voluminous pleated skirt that created a bold, sculpted silhouette. The most captivating element of her look was the metallic face mask crafted from stainless steel, which fully covered her face and added an air of power and mystery. (Image: @ananyabirla/Instagram)
Sudha Reddy
For the Met Gala 2026, Sudha Reddy collaborated with designer Manish Malhotra and stylist Mariel Haenn to create an ensemble inspired by the “Tree of Life,” a motif rooted in traditional Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. She shared that the concept began with Hyderabad, which influenced her approach to craft and identity.
Instead of focusing on one area, the motifs are spread across the entire outfit. At the centre is the Kalpavriksha (Tree of Life), surrounded by elements like the Palapitta, linked to Telangana’s Bathukamma festival, along with Jammi Chettu and Tangedu plants, which are part of local rituals and seasonal traditions. Kalamkari textiles are known for telling stories through fabric, and this outfit follows the same idea, guiding the viewer’s eye across different motifs placed throughout the garment. Symbols of the sun and moon are also included, representing cycles of time connected to harvests and festivals. (Image: Sudha Reddy/Instagram)
Manish Malhotra
The ace designer not only created standout looks for celebrities but also made a memorable appearance at the event himself. His ensemble was inspired by Mumbai and paid tribute to the artisans who have played a vital role in his journey. He shared on social media that his classic black bandhgala, paired with a dramatic cape, took over 960 hours to complete. (Image: manishmalhotra/Instagram)
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