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NewsPhotosMet Gala 2026: Rules of fashion’s biggest night; which Indian celebrities are attending and skipping as two Bollywood beauties may be absent
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Met Gala 2026: Rules of fashion’s biggest night; which Indian celebrities are attending and skipping as two Bollywood beauties may be absent

The Met Gala 2026 is set to be one of the most talked-about fashion nights of the year, bringing together global icons on the red carpet. While several Indian celebrities are expected to make appearances, a few big names might give it a miss this year. 
Updated:May 03, 2026, 08:43 AM IST
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When is Met Gala 2026?

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When is Met Gala 2026?

Met Gala 2026 is scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026. The annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will be held in New York City.

 

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Met Gala 2026 theme

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Met Gala 2026 theme

The 2026 Met Gala theme is “Costume Art,” which explores the relationship between fashion, the human body, and art history.

 

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Which celebrities will attend?

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Which celebrities will attend?

Karan Johar is expected to make his high-profile debut on the red carpet. The filmmaker is likely to wear a custom design by Manish Malhotra. Both shared pictures from New York City, sparking buzz about their appearance.

 

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Manish Malhotra to return

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Manish Malhotra to return

Designer Manish Malhotra is also expected to return to the red carpet. Last year, he wore a self-designed black velvet sherwani with a cape, featuring intricate embroidery.

 

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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, who has delivered several iconic Met Gala looks, was earlier reported to attend alongside husband Ranveer Singh. The couple was recently spotted at the airport, fuelling speculation. However, reports now suggest that Deepika, who recently announced her second pregnancy, may skip the event to spend time with her family.

 

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Natasha Poonawalla

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Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla is likely to return this year. Known for her bold couture choices, she has consistently made headlines at the Met Gala.

 

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Priyanka Chopra to skip?

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Priyanka Chopra to skip?

While earlier reports suggested Priyanka Chopra would make a comeback, a report by Mid-Day states she may skip the event due to a packed schedule. The actress is currently busy with shoots and other commitments.

 

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Ananya Birla

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Ananya Birla

Speculation suggests that  businesswoman and singer Ananya Birla could make her debut on the red carpet this year.

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Met Gala rules

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Met Gala rules

The Met Gala follows strict rules as it is a highly exclusive, invitation-only event managed by Anna Wintour. Guests are not allowed to use phones or post on social media inside the venue. Smoking is prohibited, and attendees must be at least 18 years old. A strict dress code is enforced, and guests cannot touch the artwork. Seating is pre-arranged, often separating couples. The menu is also curated carefully, avoiding ingredients like garlic and onions.

 

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Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch?

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Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch?

The livestream will begin at 6:00 pm EDT on Monday, May 4, on Vogue’s YouTube channel. Indian viewers can watch the event live on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, starting at 3:30 AM IST.

(All Image source: Instagram/ Vogue)

 

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Met gala 2026Met gala rulesMet Gala 2026 indian guestsMet Gala 2026 Karan JoharMet gala 2026 when and where to watch
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