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The Met Gala follows strict rules as it is a highly exclusive, invitation-only event managed by Anna Wintour. Guests are not allowed to use phones or post on social media inside the venue. Smoking is prohibited, and attendees must be at least 18 years old. A strict dress code is enforced, and guests cannot touch the artwork. Seating is pre-arranged, often separating couples. The menu is also curated carefully, avoiding ingredients like garlic and onions.