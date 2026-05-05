Met Gala 2026 worst dressed celebs: Top stars who failed to get the assignment right at the Mecca of fashion - Lisa to Heidi Klum - See photos

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Met Gala 2026 worst dressed celebs: Hailed as the Mecca of fashion - The Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Benefit, is the annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute on the Museum Mile of Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. This year the theme was 'Costume Art,' with an official dress code of Fashion Is Art. The theme emphasizes sculptural drama and artistic expression in fashion. So, let's take a look at who all missed the assignment at the biggest fashion event!

(Pic Courtesy: Met Gala Instagram/fan pages/celeb social media accounts)