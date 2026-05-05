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NewsPhotosMet Gala 2026 worst dressed celebs: Top stars who failed to get the assignment right at the Mecca of fashion - Lisa to Heidi Klum - See photos
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Met Gala 2026 worst dressed celebs: Top stars who failed to get the assignment right at the Mecca of fashion - Lisa to Heidi Klum - See photos

Met Gala 2026 worst dressed celebs: Lisa to Heidi Klum - take a look at who all missed the assignment at the biggest fashion event!

 

Updated:May 05, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
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Met Gala 2026 worst dressed celebs

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Met Gala 2026 worst dressed celebs

Met Gala 2026 worst dressed celebs: Hailed as the Mecca of fashion - The Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Benefit, is the annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute on the Museum Mile of Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. This year the theme was 'Costume Art,' with an official dress code of Fashion Is Art. The theme emphasizes sculptural drama and artistic expression in fashion. So, let's take a look at who all missed the assignment at the biggest fashion event!

(Pic Courtesy: Met Gala Instagram/fan pages/celeb social media accounts)

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Cardi B

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Cardi B

Cardi B

Cardi B attended the 2026 Met Gala, in a custom sheer black lace Marc Jacobs gown with massive shoulder designs. The dramatic look was inspired by artist Hans Bellmer, featuring abstract, sculptural forms. 

(pic courtesy: Instagram/@marcjacobs)

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Russell Westbrook

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Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook turned up in monochromatic blue ensemble, pairing tailored trousers with an open jacket. 

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Heidi Klum

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Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum stunned all by turning into a live sculpture-like ensemble. However, it looked perfect for an art gallery than a red carpet event. 

(pic courtesy: Heidi Klum/Instagram)

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Lisa

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Lisa

Lisa

Lisa wore a sheer, bridal-inspired gown complete with a dramatic veil, delivering a soft and ethereal aesthetic. But it came across as too far from anything bold or OTT.

(Pic Courtesy:  Instagram)

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Lena Mahfouf

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Lena Mahfouf

Lena Mahfouf

Lena Mahfouf, the famous French social media star hogged attention in a metal hands bustier by Burc Akyol and caryatid-draped jersey skirt, per Lomellini, in powder blue. 

( pic courtesy: Instagram/Lena Mahfouf)

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Lena Dunhum

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Lena Dunhum

Lena Dunhum

Lena wore a blood red Valentino one-shoulder ensemble with feathers veiling half her face. But it lacked any strong impact at the biggest fashion event.

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Irina Shayk

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Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk was seen in a minimal costume with metallic accented bralette with chokers and watches, paired with a black, low-waisted and black column floor-length skirt.

(pic courtesy: Irina Shayk/Instagram)

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Hudson Williams

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Hudson Williams

Hudson Williams 

Hudson Williams came in Balenciaga for his very first Met Gala outing, donning a baby-blue bolero jacket and matching pants decorated with black embroidery.

( pic courtesy: Instagram/Hudson Williams)

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Met Gala 2026 worst dressed celebsMet gala 2026Met Gala 2026 worst outfitsEntertainmentHeidi Klum
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