Met Gala Throwback: 7 Iconic Red Carpet Moments By Indian Celebrities And Entrepreneurs

Natasha Poonawalla's 2022 Met Gala look was truly one of a kind, and it's no exaggeration to call it one of the most iconic looks ever served on the red carpet. The theme for that year's gala was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' – Gilded Glamour. Her stunning Sabyasachi saree, paired with a sculptural Schiaparelli corset, created an unforgettable moment — she ate and left no crumbs. She absolutely slayed her Met Gala appearance.

(All Images : Instagram/ X)