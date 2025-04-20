Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2888681https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/met-gala-throwback-7-iconic-red-carpet-moments-by-indian-celebrities-and-entrepreneurs-2888681
NewsPhotosMet Gala Throwback: 7 Iconic Red Carpet Moments By Indian Celebrities And Entrepreneurs
photoDetails

Met Gala Throwback: 7 Iconic Red Carpet Moments By Indian Celebrities And Entrepreneurs

Met Gala Iconic Looks: As fashion's biggest night approaches on May 5, 2025, excitement builds for the iconic event. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute benefit, better known as the Met Gala, is one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar. Take a look at some of the most iconic looks served by Indian personalities on the red carpet.

Updated:Apr 20, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Alia Bhatt - The Dream Saree

1/7
Alia Bhatt - The Dream Saree

Alia Bhatt’s 2024 Met Gala look is totally 'unforgettable'. She stunned in a custom hand-embroidered Sabyasachi saree with an exaggerated train, beads, and semi-precious stones, paired with an emerald-studded blouse. Inspired by the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and the dress code 'The Garden of Time,' Alia's look, enhanced with Sabyasachi jewels and striking glam, perfectly captured the essence of nature and time.

Follow Us

Deepika Padukone - The Barbie

2/7
Deepika Padukone - The Barbie

Deepika Padukone's Met Gala gown by designer Zac Posen exuded desi Barbie vibes, showcasing her unique fashion sensibility. Deepika, who never misses a chance to dazzle with her jewellery and stylish statements  dropped one of the most iconic looks on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala. The theme for the 2019 Met Gala was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', which perfectly goes with Deepika's this look. 

Follow Us

Priyanka Chopra - The Velvet Gown

3/7
Priyanka Chopra - The Velvet Gown

Global icon Priyanka Chopra turned heads at the 2018 Met Gala in a deep ruby velvet gown by Ralph Lauren, perfectly embracing the theme 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.' Her celestial-inspired ensemble, complete with a bejeweled hood, radiated regal elegance. With bold red lips and heavenly golden eyes, Chopra embodied the theme with grace and power — serving one of the most iconic red carpet looks of all time.

Follow Us

Sabyasachi Mukherjee - First Indian Fashion Designer At Gala

4/7
Sabyasachi Mukherjee - First Indian Fashion Designer At Gala

In a truly iconic moment, Sabyasachi Mukherjee — known for his celebrated designs and collections over the years — made history as the first Indian fashion designer to walk the red carper of Met Gala 2024. He wore a cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection, layered with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

Follow Us

Isha Ambani - The Sustainable Gown

5/7
Isha Ambani - The Sustainable Gown

Isha Ambani attended the 2024 Met Gala in line with the theme 'The Garden of Time', turning heads in a stunning design by Rahul Mishra. Netizens and fashionistas alike praised her iconic red carpet look. The gown, titled 'River of Life', beautifully showcased sustainable fashion at its finest.

Follow Us

Mona Patel - The Butterfly Gown

6/7
Mona Patel - The Butterfly Gown

Indian CEO Mona Patel stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2024 with her enchanting butterfly-inspired gown that quite literally came to life. Her floor-length ensemble featured kinetic butterflies on the sleeves, gently fluttering their wings with every step she took on the red carpet. The sculptural silhouette, marbled fabric, scalloped train, and lifelike motion of the butterflies perfectly embodied this year’s theme — 'The Garden of Time.'

Follow Us

Natasha Poonawalla - Gold Saree

7/7
Natasha Poonawalla - Gold Saree

Natasha Poonawalla's 2022 Met Gala look was truly one of a kind, and it's no exaggeration to call it one of the most iconic looks ever served on the red carpet. The theme for that year's gala was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' – Gilded Glamour. Her stunning Sabyasachi saree, paired with a sculptural Schiaparelli corset, created an unforgettable moment — she ate and left no crumbs. She absolutely slayed her Met Gala appearance.

(All Images : Instagram/ X)

Follow Us
Met Gala Iconic LooksBollywood At Met GalaBest Met Gala LooksMet Gala 2024met gala 2018Shah Rukh Khan Met Gala 2025Met Gala 2025FashionLifestyleCelebs Met Gala Looks
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Sarfaraz Khan: Youngest Players To Make Debut In IPL History; Check Full List
camera icon8
title
WrestleMania main eventers
Top 8 WrestleMania Main Eventers of All Time: Roman Reigns Leads the Pack - Check Full List
camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
Rahul Tripathi, Jamie Overton OUT; Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis IN: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
Not Fastest, But Richest Train: Tops Railway Revenue Charts With Rs 1,76,06,66,339 Annually—Not Vande Bharat Or Shatabdi
camera icon7
title
Female centric movies
From Taapsee Pannu's Pink To Kangana Ranaut's Queen: 7 Must-Watch Female-Led Films That Redefined Bollywood!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK