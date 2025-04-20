Met Gala Throwback: 7 Iconic Red Carpet Moments By Indian Celebrities And Entrepreneurs
Met Gala Iconic Looks: As fashion's biggest night approaches on May 5, 2025, excitement builds for the iconic event. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute benefit, better known as the Met Gala, is one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar. Take a look at some of the most iconic looks served by Indian personalities on the red carpet.
Alia Bhatt - The Dream Saree
Alia Bhatt’s 2024 Met Gala look is totally 'unforgettable'. She stunned in a custom hand-embroidered Sabyasachi saree with an exaggerated train, beads, and semi-precious stones, paired with an emerald-studded blouse. Inspired by the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and the dress code 'The Garden of Time,' Alia's look, enhanced with Sabyasachi jewels and striking glam, perfectly captured the essence of nature and time.
Deepika Padukone - The Barbie
Deepika Padukone's Met Gala gown by designer Zac Posen exuded desi Barbie vibes, showcasing her unique fashion sensibility. Deepika, who never misses a chance to dazzle with her jewellery and stylish statements dropped one of the most iconic looks on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala. The theme for the 2019 Met Gala was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', which perfectly goes with Deepika's this look.
Priyanka Chopra - The Velvet Gown
Global icon Priyanka Chopra turned heads at the 2018 Met Gala in a deep ruby velvet gown by Ralph Lauren, perfectly embracing the theme 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.' Her celestial-inspired ensemble, complete with a bejeweled hood, radiated regal elegance. With bold red lips and heavenly golden eyes, Chopra embodied the theme with grace and power — serving one of the most iconic red carpet looks of all time.
Sabyasachi Mukherjee - First Indian Fashion Designer At Gala
In a truly iconic moment, Sabyasachi Mukherjee — known for his celebrated designs and collections over the years — made history as the first Indian fashion designer to walk the red carper of Met Gala 2024. He wore a cotton duster coat from the Sabyasachi Resort 2024 collection, layered with tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.
Isha Ambani - The Sustainable Gown
Isha Ambani attended the 2024 Met Gala in line with the theme 'The Garden of Time', turning heads in a stunning design by Rahul Mishra. Netizens and fashionistas alike praised her iconic red carpet look. The gown, titled 'River of Life', beautifully showcased sustainable fashion at its finest.
Mona Patel - The Butterfly Gown
Indian CEO Mona Patel stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2024 with her enchanting butterfly-inspired gown that quite literally came to life. Her floor-length ensemble featured kinetic butterflies on the sleeves, gently fluttering their wings with every step she took on the red carpet. The sculptural silhouette, marbled fabric, scalloped train, and lifelike motion of the butterflies perfectly embodied this year’s theme — 'The Garden of Time.'
Natasha Poonawalla - Gold Saree
Natasha Poonawalla's 2022 Met Gala look was truly one of a kind, and it's no exaggeration to call it one of the most iconic looks ever served on the red carpet. The theme for that year's gala was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' – Gilded Glamour. Her stunning Sabyasachi saree, paired with a sculptural Schiaparelli corset, created an unforgettable moment — she ate and left no crumbs. She absolutely slayed her Met Gala appearance.
(All Images : Instagram/ X)
