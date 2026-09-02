Mirzapur The Movie cast fees revealed: Who earned the most in Mirzapur The Movie? Kaleen Bhaiya vs Guddu vs Munna salary breakdown
Mirzapur: The Movie is an adaptation of India’s biggest crime thriller OTT franchise, Mirzapur. While the anticipation is at an all-time high, the film has already carved its place as one of the most awaited theatrical Hindi films. Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Film is scheduled for release in theatres on September 4, 2026. Ahead of the big theatrical release, let's take a look at the estimated cast fee, based on various media reports.
(Disclaimer: All the fee figures are derived from various media portals and not based on confirmed reports. These are only estimated figures.)
The movie will feature the iconic characters of Mirzapur, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu), along with Abhishek Banerjee. Mirzapur: The Movie has an estimated production budget of around Rs 250 crore, though the makers have not officially confirmed this figure.
According to TOI, which originally attributed the estimated fee of lead actor Pankaj Tripathi to websites including NDTV, Free Press Journal, among others is around Rs 15 crore. Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie.
Ali Fazal plays Guddu Pandit in the franchise reportedly charged Rs 4 crore for the film.
Divyenndu Sharma is back as the iconic Munna Tripathi and reportedly charged Rs 3 crore for his role in the film.
Jitendra Kumar has joined as Bablu Pandit aka Yadav Ji, has reportedly took home Rs 1.5 crore for the role. He will be seen stepping the part of Vikrant Massey, who essayed Bablu in the original series.
Shweta Tripathi will be seen reprising her role as Gajgamini Gupta (Golu), and reportedly was paid around Rs 95 lakh for her role in the film.
The veteran star Ravi Kishan will play the character of Babban Babua Yadav in the film and has allegedly charged around Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore for his role.