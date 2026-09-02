Mirzapur: The Movie cast fees

Mirzapur: The Movie is an adaptation of India’s biggest crime thriller OTT franchise, Mirzapur. While the anticipation is at an all-time high, the film has already carved its place as one of the most awaited theatrical Hindi films. Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Film is scheduled for release in theatres on September 4, 2026. Ahead of the big theatrical release, let's take a look at the estimated cast fee, based on various media reports.

(Disclaimer: All the fee figures are derived from various media portals and not based on confirmed reports. These are only estimated figures.)