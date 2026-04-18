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NewsPhotosMiss India 2026 grand finale: Date, time, venue, contestants, jury panel and where to watch — all you need to know
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Miss India 2026 grand finale: Date, time, venue, contestants, jury panel and where to watch — all you need to know

The 61st edition of Femina Miss India 2026 Grand Finale is scheduled for April 18, 2026. A total of 30 contestants from across the country will compete for the coveted title of Miss India 2026. Here are all the key details about the prestigious event.
Updated:Apr 18, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
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61st Femina Miss India 2026 Grand Finale: Date and Time

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61st Femina Miss India 2026 Grand Finale: Date and Time

The prestigious national pageant is slated for April 18. The event is expected to begin at 6:45 PM IST, with the main pageant likely starting at 7:45 PM.

 

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Host Venue

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Host Venue

The event will be held at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This marks the first time a university is hosting the pageant.

 

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Celebrities to Attend

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Celebrities to Attend

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actress Neha Dhupia, music composer Amaal Mallik, and veteran actress Zeenat Aman are among the celebrities expected to attend the event.

 

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When and Where to Watch

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When and Where to Watch

The grand finale is expected to be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of Femina Miss India. Viewers can also check the official Instagram and Facebook pages for updates.

 

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Contestants

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Contestants

There are 30 contestants participating in the event from different states and Union Territories. The participants include:

Devanshi Paliwal, Debasmita Gaur, Shreya Thakur, Dhanushree Chauhan, Yashika Sharma, Anchal Farswan, Sania Mukherjee, Chilakalapudi Indu Phalguni, Khushi Ramesh Kalakeri, Medhavi Saboo, Tejashvee Arunprassad, Ramya Kailasa, Mariam Longri, Bagmita Saikia, Anjali Nandi, Anushka Sone, Shreya Agrawal, Chanchui Khayi, Ridamaya Passah, BC Lalmuankimi, Nikali K Shohe, Ayushi Panda, Deekila Sherpa, Shreeya Debbarma, Mohana Panday, Sadhvi Satish Sail, Parinaaz Cooper, Rajnandini Pawar, Tarushee Rai, and Sree Advaita.

 

(Kiitnews)

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Visit to Jagannath Temple

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Visit to Jagannath Temple

Ahead of the finale, contestants visited the sacred Jagannath Temple in Puri. They also participated in a “Chhena Poda Festival” and engaged in various sub-contest activities.

 

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Theme of This Year

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Theme of This Year

The theme for this year, “Daughters of This Soil,” celebrates the diversity and unity of Indian women from every state.

(Image: kiitnews)

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Nikita Porwal to Crown Successor

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Nikita Porwal to Crown Successor

The reigning Miss India World 2024, Nikita Porwal, will crown her successor tonight, who will go on to represent India at the 75th Miss World pageant.

(Image: Femina Miss India- site)

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