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Miss India 2026 grand finale: Date, time, venue, contestants, jury panel and where to watch — all you need to know

The 61st edition of Femina Miss India 2026 Grand Finale is scheduled for April 18, 2026. A total of 30 contestants from across the country will compete for the coveted title of Miss India 2026. Here are all the key details about the prestigious event.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/miss-india-2026-grand-finale-date-time-venue-contestants-jury-panel-and-where-to-watch-all-you-need-to-know-3038578

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Apr 18, 2026, 10:50 AM IST

61st Femina Miss India 2026 Grand Finale: Date and Time 1 / 8 The prestigious national pageant is slated for April 18. The event is expected to begin at 6:45 PM IST, with the main pageant likely starting at 7:45 PM. Follow Us

Host Venue 2 / 8 The event will be held at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This marks the first time a university is hosting the pageant. Follow Us

Celebrities to Attend 3 / 8 Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actress Neha Dhupia, music composer Amaal Mallik, and veteran actress Zeenat Aman are among the celebrities expected to attend the event. Follow Us

When and Where to Watch 4 / 8 The grand finale is expected to be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of Femina Miss India. Viewers can also check the official Instagram and Facebook pages for updates. Follow Us

Contestants 5 / 8 There are 30 contestants participating in the event from different states and Union Territories. The participants include: Devanshi Paliwal, Debasmita Gaur, Shreya Thakur, Dhanushree Chauhan, Yashika Sharma, Anchal Farswan, Sania Mukherjee, Chilakalapudi Indu Phalguni, Khushi Ramesh Kalakeri, Medhavi Saboo, Tejashvee Arunprassad, Ramya Kailasa, Mariam Longri, Bagmita Saikia, Anjali Nandi, Anushka Sone, Shreya Agrawal, Chanchui Khayi, Ridamaya Passah, BC Lalmuankimi, Nikali K Shohe, Ayushi Panda, Deekila Sherpa, Shreeya Debbarma, Mohana Panday, Sadhvi Satish Sail, Parinaaz Cooper, Rajnandini Pawar, Tarushee Rai, and Sree Advaita. (Kiitnews) Follow Us

Visit to Jagannath Temple 6 / 8 Ahead of the finale, contestants visited the sacred Jagannath Temple in Puri. They also participated in a “Chhena Poda Festival” and engaged in various sub-contest activities. Follow Us

Theme of This Year 7 / 8 The theme for this year, “Daughters of This Soil,” celebrates the diversity and unity of Indian women from every state. (Image: kiitnews) Follow Us