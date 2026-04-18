Miss India 2026: Who is Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra? Meet the FIRST runner-up who impressed at the grand finale

6 / 7

She shared, "If I could truly express what it means, as a daughter of this soil, to wear my state’s name across my heart, I don’t think words would ever be enough. It is not something that can simply be said; it is something deeply felt. A powerful, grounding emotion that constantly pushes me to give my best, reminding me that standing on this stage of my dreams, I am not just representing my own aspirations but carrying the spirit and fire of my soil with me. It fills me with immense gratitude for this moment, for this journey, and for the opportunity to grow. And honestly, this journey has been a powerful transformation. The change it has brought into my life is profound, and it has shaped me into a more confident, aware, and empowered individual, ready to create a meaningful impact in the world."