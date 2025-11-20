Miss Universe 2025: Best Looks Of India’s Manika Vishwakarma — From Swimsuit Round To National Costume
74th Miss Universe pageant
The 74th Miss Universe pageant is underway in Bangkok, featuring over 100 contestants from around the world vying for the coveted crown.
Miss Universe 2025 preliminary round
One of Manika’s standout looks from the preliminary round was a richly embroidered deep-red gown by Vietnamese label Nhaị Moň́t 9192. The jewel-encrusted outfit featured delicate sheer panels and a sweeping sweetheart neckline. The gown transitioned into a flowing semi-sheer skirt with a thigh-high slit, complemented by short, sculpted sleeves—making it one of her most praised appearances.
Manika Vishwakarma national costume look
For the national costume round, Manika wore a radiant golden ensemble symbolising wealth, divinity, prosperity, and power. The fitted top, full floor-length skirt, and voluminous sleeves paid tribute to a significant moment in Buddhist tradition, Buddha’s enlightenment.
Manika Miss Universe swimsuit look
The swimsuit round, known for showcasing confidence and physique, featured Manika in a striking blue one-piece. The choice was a refreshing switch from the usual bikini, earning admiration for its elegance and her poised presence.
Manika’s saree look
For the personal interview round, Manika opted for a bottle-blue saree paired with diamond accessories, creating a look that was equal parts sophisticated and timeless.
Manika's black and silver lehenga
Another widely discussed outfit was her black and silver zari lehenga, which she styled with a blazer-style blouse, an edgy fusion look that impressed fans and fashion watchers alike.
Pastel mini dress
The 22-year-old also stunned in a pastel mini dress, showcasing her youthful charm and versatile fashion sense.
When and where to watch Manika compete for the crown
The grand finale of the 74th Miss Universe pageant will take place on November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall, Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Viewers in India can watch the event live at around 6:30 AM (IST).
