NewsPhotosMiss Universe 2025: Best Looks Of India’s Manika Vishwakarma — From Swimsuit Round To National Costume
Miss Universe 2025: Best Looks Of India’s Manika Vishwakarma — From Swimsuit Round To National Costume

As Manika Vishwakarma competes for the Miss Universe 2025 crown, the 22-year-old is already winning hearts with her impeccable style, confidence, and grace. Here are some of her most stunning looks as she represents India on the global stage.
Updated:Nov 20, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
The 74th Miss Universe pageant is underway in Bangkok, featuring over 100 contestants from around the world vying for the coveted crown.

 

One of Manika’s standout looks from the preliminary round was a richly embroidered deep-red gown by Vietnamese label Nhaị Moň́t 9192. The jewel-encrusted outfit featured delicate sheer panels and a sweeping sweetheart neckline. The gown transitioned into a flowing semi-sheer skirt with a thigh-high slit, complemented by short, sculpted sleeves—making it one of her most praised appearances.

 

For the national costume round, Manika wore a radiant golden ensemble symbolising wealth, divinity, prosperity, and power. The fitted top, full floor-length skirt, and voluminous sleeves paid tribute to a significant moment in Buddhist tradition, Buddha’s enlightenment.

 

The swimsuit round, known for showcasing confidence and physique, featured Manika in a striking blue one-piece. The choice was a refreshing switch from the usual bikini, earning admiration for its elegance and her poised presence.

 

For the personal interview round, Manika opted for a bottle-blue saree paired with diamond accessories, creating a look that was equal parts sophisticated and timeless.

 

Another widely discussed outfit was her black and silver zari lehenga, which she styled with a blazer-style blouse, an edgy fusion look that impressed fans and fashion watchers alike.

 

The 22-year-old also stunned in a pastel mini dress, showcasing her youthful charm and versatile fashion sense.

 

The grand finale of the 74th Miss Universe pageant will take place on November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall, Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Viewers in India can watch the event live at around 6:30 AM (IST).

