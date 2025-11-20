photoDetails

Miss Universe 2025: Best Looks Of India’s Manika Vishwakarma — From Swimsuit Round To National Costume

As Manika Vishwakarma competes for the Miss Universe 2025 crown, the 22-year-old is already winning hearts with her impeccable style, confidence, and grace. Here are some of her most stunning looks as she represents India on the global stage.

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Nov 20, 2025, 08:40 PM IST

74th Miss Universe pageant 1 / 8 The 74th Miss Universe pageant is underway in Bangkok, featuring over 100 contestants from around the world vying for the coveted crown.

Miss Universe 2025 preliminary round 2 / 8 One of Manika's standout looks from the preliminary round was a richly embroidered deep-red gown by Vietnamese label Nhaị Moň́t 9192. The jewel-encrusted outfit featured delicate sheer panels and a sweeping sweetheart neckline. The gown transitioned into a flowing semi-sheer skirt with a thigh-high slit, complemented by short, sculpted sleeves—making it one of her most praised appearances.

Manika Vishwakarma national costume look 3 / 8 For the national costume round, Manika wore a radiant golden ensemble symbolising wealth, divinity, prosperity, and power. The fitted top, full floor-length skirt, and voluminous sleeves paid tribute to a significant moment in Buddhist tradition, Buddha's enlightenment.

Manika Miss Universe swimsuit look 4 / 8 The swimsuit round, known for showcasing confidence and physique, featured Manika in a striking blue one-piece. The choice was a refreshing switch from the usual bikini, earning admiration for its elegance and her poised presence.

Manika's saree look 5 / 8 For the personal interview round, Manika opted for a bottle-blue saree paired with diamond accessories, creating a look that was equal parts sophisticated and timeless.

Manika's black and silver lehenga 6 / 8 Another widely discussed outfit was her black and silver zari lehenga, which she styled with a blazer-style blouse, an edgy fusion look that impressed fans and fashion watchers alike.

Pastel mini dress 7 / 8 The 22-year-old also stunned in a pastel mini dress, showcasing her youthful charm and versatile fashion sense.