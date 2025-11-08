Miss Universe 2025 Row: Who Is Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch — The Contestant Pageant Director Nawat Itsaragrisi Called A ‘Dumb Head’?
Who is Fátima Bosch? Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch has become the center of controversy after being called a “dumb head” by pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisi.
The Incident
During a Miss Universe 2025 preparatory event in Thailand, Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly scolded Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, accusing her of taking directions from her national director instead of the event hosts.
Verbal Insult
Nawat went so far as to call Fátima a “dumbhead” in front of all the contestants, an act widely seen as humiliating and unprofessional.
Singled Out
Although Nawat initially addressed the entire group of contestants, he specifically targeted and asked Fátima to leave the room, sparking outrage among the participants.
Contestant Solidarity
In a show of support for Fátima, many other Miss Universe contestants walked out of the room in protest against Nawat’s behaviour.
Who is Fátima Bosch Fernández?
Fátima Bosch Fernández is a model and beauty queen who won Miss Universe Mexico 2025 and represented Mexico at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand.
Public Apology
Following backlash and controversy, Nawat publicly apologised for his harsh comments and behaviour toward Miss Mexico.
Fátima’s Return
Fátima’s Return: Fátima Bosch later returned to the stage with the other contestants. Despite appearing composed and graceful, she was visibly emotional, holding back tears throughout the event.
Ongoing Impact
The incident has cast a shadow over the lead-up to the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, scheduled for November 21, 2025, in Thailand, raising questions about professionalism and respect within the global beauty pageant industry.
(All Images: Instagram)
