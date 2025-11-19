Miss Universe 2025: When And Where To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Compete For Crown — Know Correct Streaming Details For India

7 / 7

If Manika Vishwakarma brings home the crown, she will become the fourth Indian woman to win Miss Universe. So far, only three Indian women have achieved this milestone:

Harnaaz Sandhu (2021) – broke a 21-year drought

Lara Dutta (2000) – India’s second Miss Universe

Sushmita Sen (1994) – the first Indian woman to win the title

A win this year would mark a historic moment for India on the global pageant stage.