Miss Universe 2025: When And Where To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Compete For Crown — Know Correct Streaming Details For India
74th Miss Universe Pageant
The 74th Miss Universe pageant is in full swing in Bangkok this year, with more than 100 contestants from across the world competing for the coveted crown.
Miss Universe 2025 Theme
This year’s theme, ‘The Power of Love’, highlights compassion, inclusivity, and unity — celebrating the transformative strength of love in bringing the world together.
Who Is Representing India?
Manika Vishwakarma will represent India on the global stage. She hails from Rajasthan and is currently a student at Delhi University. Her participation has already generated significant excitement among pageant fans in the country.
When Is the Miss Universe 2025 Finale?
The grand finale of the 74th Miss Universe pageant will be held on November 21, 2025,at the Impact Challenger Hall, Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.
(Image: Instagram)
When Can Indians Watch the Finale?
Viewers in India can watch the event live at around 6:30 AM (IST).
(Source: Youtube)
Where to Watch Miss Universe 2025 in India
The pageant will be live-streamed on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel, making it easily accessible for viewers across the country.
(Source: Missuniverse.com)
If Manika Wins…
If Manika Vishwakarma brings home the crown, she will become the fourth Indian woman to win Miss Universe. So far, only three Indian women have achieved this milestone:
Harnaaz Sandhu (2021) – broke a 21-year drought
Lara Dutta (2000) – India’s second Miss Universe
Sushmita Sen (1994) – the first Indian woman to win the title
A win this year would mark a historic moment for India on the global pageant stage.
Trending Photos