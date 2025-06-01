Advertisement
Miss World 2025: Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Makes History As First Runner-Up — Meet Beauty Behind The Crown
Miss World 2025: Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Makes History As First Runner-Up — Meet Beauty Behind The Crown

Miss World 2025 saw Opal Suchata from Thailand as the winner with a grand celebration of beauty, intellect and global purpose.
Updated:Jun 01, 2025, 07:29 AM IST
Miss World 2025

Miss World 2025

Miss World 2025 was held in New Delhi, India, celebrating global beauty, purpose, and culture.

 

Miss World 2025 Winner And Runner-Ups

Miss World 2025 Winner And Runner-Ups

Opal Suchata from Thailand won Miss World 2025, with Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje emerged first runner-up and Maja Klajda from Poland won the second runner-up title.

 

First Ethopian

First Ethopian

Hasset Dereje, who represented Ethopia, is the first ever ethopian to ever make it this far as the first runner up at Miss World 2025

Maya Charitable Organization

Maya Charitable Organization

She is the proud Ambassador of the Maya Charitable Organization, working towards youth and community development

 

Hasset Religion and Studies

Hasset Religion and Studies

A Christian, Hasset is a Chemical Engineering student at Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU).

Hasset Dereje Instagram Story

Hasset Dereje Instagram Story

On her Instagram Story, she shared heartfelt gratitude, calling the pageant a once-in-a-lifetime journey filled with sisterhood and pride.

 

Archana Kochhar Saree

Archana Kochhar Saree

Hasset Dereje looked radiant in Archana Kochhar’s intricately designed saree, representing Indian elegance with Ethiopian grace on the Miss World Stage.

 

Pic Credits

Pic Credits

(All Image: X/@hasset_dereje Instagram)

