Miss World 2025: Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Makes History As First Runner-Up — Meet Beauty Behind The Crown
Miss World 2025
Miss World 2025 was held in New Delhi, India, celebrating global beauty, purpose, and culture.
Miss World 2025 Winner And Runner-Ups
Opal Suchata from Thailand won Miss World 2025, with Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje emerged first runner-up and Maja Klajda from Poland won the second runner-up title.
First Ethopian
Hasset Dereje, who represented Ethopia, is the first ever ethopian to ever make it this far as the first runner up at Miss World 2025
Maya Charitable Organization
She is the proud Ambassador of the Maya Charitable Organization, working towards youth and community development
Hasset Religion and Studies
A Christian, Hasset is a Chemical Engineering student at Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU).
Hasset Dereje Instagram Story
On her Instagram Story, she shared heartfelt gratitude, calling the pageant a once-in-a-lifetime journey filled with sisterhood and pride.
Archana Kochhar Saree
Hasset Dereje looked radiant in Archana Kochhar’s intricately designed saree, representing Indian elegance with Ethiopian grace on the Miss World Stage.
Pic Credits
(All Image: X/@hasset_dereje Instagram)
