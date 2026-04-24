Monokini, bikini or a trikini? Beat the scorching summer heat in these celeb-inspired beachwear: Janhvi Kapoor's neon swimsuit to Deepika Padukone's golden monokoni

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Kriti Sanon's stylish beachwear

Kriti Sanon's bronzed look for Cocktail 2 has already caught attention online. The gorgeous leggy lass will be seen in an ultra glam avatar on-screen in this Homi Adajani sequel to the original Cocktail. Here, she looks fab rocking her beachwear which is a mix of trikini and a bikini - made to look a little flirty with a frill skirt wrapped around her waist. Kriti's look is in sync with her on-screen character in the movie. How do you guys like her latest look?