/Monthly Health Horoscope for August 2026: Avoid unnecessary stress, zodiacs

Cancer

This month, you may experience health concerns such as dry skin, weight gain, or issues related to fatty liver, making it important to pay closer attention to your overall health and lifestyle. If you have high blood pressure, take extra precautions by following your prescribed treatment, maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, managing stress, and monitoring your blood pressure as advised by your healthcare provider. Staying well-hydrated, eating nutritious meals, and engaging in regular physical activity will help support your overall health and well-being throughout the month.