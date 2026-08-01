/Monthly Tarot Reading for August 2026: Check your lucky number, lucky colour and angel message

Aries

August may not begin very quietly for you. There can be too many things needing attention at the same time, especially around work, family and one decision you have been delaying. You may feel that waiting is no longer helping. Still, the first week is not the time to react in a hurry. Some information is yet to come.

Work can become demanding, but there is also a chance to take charge of something important. A senior may notice how you handle pressure. Those in business may receive an enquiry from an old contact. The discussion can move slowly, so do not assume it has gone cold.

Money remains manageable, though a sudden household expense is possible. Avoid making a purchase only because someone else is insisting that it is urgent.

In relationships, your mood may change quickly. You may want clear answers while the other person is still confused. Give the situation a little room. Singles can meet someone through work, friends or a short outing.

By the last week, one matter that looked stuck begins to move. You may not get everything you wanted, but at least you will know where you stand.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Angel Message: Do not rush to close a matter that still needs to reveal one more truth.