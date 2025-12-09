2 / 9

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus - Ramayana is touted as the biggest Indian film ever made. Reason? It's staggering budget, massive star cast and world-class VFX technology. Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as the goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshmana.

Speaking on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast, Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra said, "When we set out to make it, 6-7 years ago, when we really got serious about mounting it, everybody called me a lunatic, because no Indian film comes close to it budgetwise. To put it simply, it will be about $500 million by the time we are done with both the films - Part 1 and Part 2, which is over Rs 4000 crore."

(Pic Courtesy: AI-Generated Instagram photo)