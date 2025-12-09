Most Anticipated Bollywood Films Releasing In 2026: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Border 2 To Shah Rukh Khan's King - Expected Release Date, Budget & Cast Details
Most Anticipated Bollywood Films Releasing In 2026: From Ranbir Kapoor's epic saga Ramayana to Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh's Border 2 - the list is here.
Most Anticipated Bollywood Films Releasing In 2026
Most Anticipated Bollywood Films Releasing In 2026: Just as we are about to bid adieu to the year 2025 and as we move ahead to the New Year 2026, let's take a look at the top most anticipated Bollywood movies releasing in 2026. From Ranbir Kapoor's epic saga Ramayana to Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh's Border 2 - the list is here:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Cast, Budget
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus - Ramayana is touted as the biggest Indian film ever made. Reason? It's staggering budget, massive star cast and world-class VFX technology. Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as the goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshmana.
Speaking on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast, Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra said, "When we set out to make it, 6-7 years ago, when we really got serious about mounting it, everybody called me a lunatic, because no Indian film comes close to it budgetwise. To put it simply, it will be about $500 million by the time we are done with both the films - Part 1 and Part 2, which is over Rs 4000 crore."
(Pic Courtesy: AI-Generated Instagram photo)
Border 2 Cast
Border 2 is an epic war drama film directed by Anurag Singh. A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster film Border, it stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana. The film is set to release on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.
Shah Rukh Khan's King
Shah Rukh Khan's King is the most anticipated 2026 action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. King marks SRK's maiden big-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan, featuring a star-studded cast Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Kapoor among others. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026 and according to Wikipedia, the staggering budget of King is Rs 350 crore.
Love And War
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal is all set to release in 2026.
Mardaani 3
Mardaani 3 is a crime thriller film written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minawala. The film casts Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, among others who are yet to be confirmed in the casting. As a sequel to the 2019 Mardaani 2 film, the film was announced on 13 December 2024. The film is currently set to release on February 27, 2026.
Alpha Release Date
Two fierce female agents tackle dangerous missions in a thrilling world of espionage, as they navigate perilous situations, execute daring stunts, and face unexpected turns in this action-packed adventure. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the YRF venture stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol in lead roles. It is scheduled to release on April 17, 2026.
Bhooth Bangla
Bhooth Bangla is an upcoming horror-comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, marking a reunion of the popular actor-director duo. The movie stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and more. Bhooth Bangla is slated for it's theatrical release on April 2, 2026.
Shakti Shalini
Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda will be seen in Maddock Films' Shakti Shalini, marking a significant development for the upcoming horror comedy. The principal photography is scheduled to begin in January 2026. The film is set to release on 24 December 2026, on Christmas Eve. Earlier, it was reported that Kiara Advani would play the lead role.
Trending Photos