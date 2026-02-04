Most-anticipated Hindi & Malayalam horror movies releasing in 2026: Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia to Aneet Padda, top actors in THESE spine-chilling thrillers!

2 / 7

Haunted 3D: Ghost of the Past is written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film marks his reunion with Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit after 2023's '1920: Horrors of the Heart'. 'Haunted - Ghosts of the Past 3D' was announced in April this year, when filmmaker Vikram Bhatt took to his Instagram handle and shared details with a motion poster. Besides Mimoh Chakraborty in the lead role, the film's cast also features Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt, and Hemant Pandey. The film is scheduled to release on February 6, 2026.