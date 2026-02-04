Most-anticipated Hindi & Malayalam horror movies releasing in 2026: Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia to Aneet Padda, top actors in THESE spine-chilling thrillers!
Most-anticipated horror movies releasing in 2026: Audience is ready to experiment with different genres - be it romance, comedy, drama or horror. In this feature today, let's take a quick look at horror movies releasing in 2026. Did you know that these thrilling ventures feature some top stars including Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia to Aneet Padda - check out the names of the movies below:
Haunted 3D: Ghost of the Past
Haunted 3D: Ghost of the Past is written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film marks his reunion with Mahesh Bhatt and Anand Pandit after 2023's '1920: Horrors of the Heart'. 'Haunted - Ghosts of the Past 3D' was announced in April this year, when filmmaker Vikram Bhatt took to his Instagram handle and shared details with a motion poster. Besides Mimoh Chakraborty in the lead role, the film's cast also features Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt, and Hemant Pandey. The film is scheduled to release on February 6, 2026.
Bhooth Bangla
Bhooth Bangla is a comedy horror film directed by Priyadarshan. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, alongside Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on 15 May 2026.
Vvan: Force of the Forest
Directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, Vvan: Force of the Forest features Tamannaah Bhatia, Sidharth Malhotra and Shweta Tiwari in lead roles. The much-anticipated folk thriller is set to release in theatres on 15th May 2026.
Shakti Shalini
Aneet Padda, who rose to fame with Saiyaara, is stepping into the supernatural realm as the new face of Shakti Shalini. The actress has replaced Kiara Advani in the horror-comedy universe. The movie is slated to release on December 24, 2026.
Prakambanam
Prakambanam is a Malayalam horror comedy film directed by Vijesh Panathur and written by Sreehari Vadakkan. The film stars Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, and Al Ameen in the lead roles, alongside Mallika Sukumaran, Azees Nedumangad, and Rajesh Madhavan. It released on January 30, 2026.
Kathanar – The Wild Socerer
Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer is a Malayalam period fantasy thriller film directed and edited by Rojin Thomas, written by Rojin Thomas and R Ramanand. The film stars Jayasurya in the title role, along with Anushka Shetty (in her Malayalam debut) and Prabhu Deva. Mohanlal appears in a cameo appearance.
