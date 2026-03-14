Most-anticipated Hollywood movies of 2026: Avengers Doomsday to The Devil Wears Prada 2 - the list is unmissable!
Most-anticipated Hollywood movies of 2026: Epic adventures and superhero showdowns to relationship dramas and horror thrillers, check out Hollywood releases of 2026.
Most-anticipated Hollywood movies of 2026
Most-anticipated Hollywood movies of 2026: Cine buffs across the globe are eyeing some major releases this year. Fans are excited to watch major Hollywood bangers - from horror franchises to historical dramas - the list is long. Here are some of the most anticipated Hollywood films of 2026 that have fans counting down the days.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
The Odyssey
Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan takes on one of the most legendary stories in literature with The Odyssey starring Matt Damon. Based on the epic Greek tale of Odysseus’ long and perilous journey home, the film will release on July 17, 2026.
The Drama
Starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, The Drama offers a witty and emotionally charged look at modern relationships. The Drama is scheduled to be released in the United States by A24 on April 3, 2026.
The Devil Wears Prada 2
Fashion fans are excited about the long awaited return of the iconic world first seen in The Devil Wears Prada. The sequel brings back the unforgettable characters made famous by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 1, 2026.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Peter Parker’s journey continues in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Marvin Jones III.
It will release on July 31, 2026.
Scream 7
The legendary horror franchise returns with Scream 7, continuing the chilling legacy of Ghostface. It is directed by Kevin Williamson from a screenplay he co-wrote with Guy Busick, from a story by James Vanderbilt and Busick. It released on February 27, 2026.
Avengers: Doomsday
Avengers: Doomsday is expected to bring together some of the biggest heroes in the Marvel universe for a battle unlike anything seen before. Avengers Doomsday is slated to release on December 18, 2026.
Trending Photos