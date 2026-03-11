Most-anticipated movies of 2026: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur: The Movie - In Pics

3 / 6

Lahore 1947 is a period drama produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, and marks the first collaboration between Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it is based on the play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The film is set to release in theatres on 13 August 2026.