Most-anticipated movies of 2026: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur: The Movie - In Pics
Movie lovers have plenty to look forward to in 2026, as several big and exciting films are set to hit theatres. From action-packed thrillers to mythological and crime dramas, the year promises a variety of large-scale cinematic experiences.
2026 is expected to be a big year for cinema, with many high-budget films across genres like mythology, action, crime, and drama arriving in theatres. Take a look at 6 much-anticipated upcoming releases:
Drishyam 3
Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, will release on April 2, 2026. The film will continue the suspenseful story from the previous two parts.
Lahore 1947
Lahore 1947 is a period drama produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, and marks the first collaboration between Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it is based on the play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The film is set to release in theatres on 13 August 2026.
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19, 2026. Featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, the sequel continues the story of the first blockbuster film.
Mirzapur: The Movie
Mirzapur: The Movie brings the popular web series Mirzapur to theatres. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu, the film is set to release nationwide on September 4, 2026.
Avengers: Doomsday
Avengers: Doomsday will arrive on December 18, 2026, expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe with stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Holland.
