Most-anticipated movies releasing in the second-half of 2026: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' - Check full list
Most-anticipated movies of 2026 in second half
Most-anticipated movies of 2026 in second half: The first half of 2026 is almost over and saw some massive outings having an incredible run at the box office. However, we still have a long way to go as the second half is set to bring you more blockbuster films to the big screens. From horror comedy, actioner to mythology and romance - here's taking a look at the highly-anticipated blockbusters set to open in theaters for the back half of the year, promising an unforgettable lineup. Check out the preview below:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills)
Toxic
Toxic
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is an upcoming period gangster action-thriller set in 1980s Goa. The film features Yash in the lead, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi, and is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Toxic is slated for a theatrical release this year.
Ramayana Part 1
Ramayana Part 1
Ramayana is one of the biggest films of Indian cinema, bringing one of the greatest epics to life with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey in the lead roles. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.
King
King
Shah Rukh Khan's next big action blockbuster, King, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It will also star Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan in lead roles. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand and is all set to release on December 24, 2026.
Mysaa
Mysaa
Mysaa is pan-Indian cinema’s first women-led action film starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film will feature Rashmika in a fierce, power-packed avatar in an intense story. The film is helmed by Rawindra Pulle and is likely to be released this year.
Raftaar
Raftaar
Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh will star in upcoming theatrical venture, Raftaar. It follows a story of two individuals in the backdrop of a startup venture in a competitive education world and how their careers and personal lives get intertwined. The film is gearing up for release in cinemas on October 16, 2026.
VIBE
VIBE
Directed and helmed by Kunnal Kemmu, Amazon MGM Studios is all set to bring an intense action-comedy with the film VIBE. The movie will feature Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta, and Sparsh Shrivastava. The film will bring friendship, chaos, and comedy together with interesting performances and will arrive in cinemas on September 18, 2026.
Vvan
Vvan
Vvan is an upcoming horror-comedy that will bring together Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia for the first time on the big screen. Backed by Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with TVF Motion Pictures and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film will arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026.
Mirzapur: The Movie
Mirzapur: The Movie
One of the biggest and most-loved OTT franchise Mirzapur to the big screen with the first theatrical adaptation, Mirzpur: The Movie. The film is gearing up for release on September 4, 2026.
Nagabandham
Nagabandham
Nagabandham starring Virat Karrna is a drama inspired by the lesser-known mythological story from India’s culture. The film, made on a massive scale, brings a stellar cast including Nabha Natesh, Rishabh Sawhney, Jagapathi Babu, and more. It is set to release worldwide on July 3, 2026.
The Paradise
The Paradise
Natural Star Nani's never-seen-before avatar in The Paradise makes it one of the most-awaited South outings this year. He will be seen in a rustic, raw, and powerful role in a film directed by Srikanth Odela. The Paradise is gearing up to release in theatres worldwide on August 21, 2026.
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