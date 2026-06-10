Most-anticipated movies releasing in the second-half of 2026: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' - Check full list

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Most-anticipated movies of 2026 in second half: The first half of 2026 is almost over and saw some massive outings having an incredible run at the box office. However, we still have a long way to go as the second half is set to bring you more blockbuster films to the big screens. From horror comedy, actioner to mythology and romance - here's taking a look at the highly-anticipated blockbusters set to open in theaters for the back half of the year, promising an unforgettable lineup. Check out the preview below:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills)