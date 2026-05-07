Most-anticipated new on-screen pairings of 2026: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi to Ram Charan–Janhvi Kapoor - check full list with pics!
From mythological epics to rom-coms, biopics to action-thrillers, these fresh jodis are all set make the movie worthwhile.
Most-Awaited Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2026
Most-Awaited Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2026: Today, let's take a look at new on-screen pairings lined-up for this year which has built excitement among fans. From mythological epics to rom-coms, biopics to action-thrillers, these fresh jodis are all set make the movie worthwhile. Take a look:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills)
Ranbir Kapoor – Sai Pallavi (Ramayan)
Ranbir Kapoor – Sai Pallavi (Ramayan)
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be seen in a highly anticipated 2-part epic Ramayana. In this mythological drama, Ranbir Kapoor will play lord Rama, Sai will be seen as goddess Sita. Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshmana.
Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.
Siddharth Gupta – Sanskruti Jayana (Krishnavataram)
Siddharth Gupta – Sanskruti Jayana (Krishnavataram)
Actor Siddharth Gupta and Sanskruti Jayana will be seen in a mythological film Krishnavataram. The epic is one of the most anticipated releases of the month. With its grand scale and deeply rooted narrative inspired by the life of Lord Krishna, the film promises a visually immersive and emotionally resonant experience. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 7, 2026.
Tamannaah Bhatia - Siddhant Chaturvedi In V Shantaram: The Rebel of Indian Cinema
Tamannaah Bhatia - Siddhant Chaturvedi In V Shantaram: The Rebel of Indian Cinema
Tamannaah Bhatia and Siddhant Chaturvedi have teamed up for V Shantaram, a biopic on the visionary maestro V. Shantaram. The film sees Tamannaah as Jayashree, the accomplished actress highly acclaimed for her work in unforgettable movies like Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, Shakuntala, Chandra Rao More, Dahej and more. Her first look has ignited curiosity about what she has in store alongside Siddhant, who portrays the cinematic titan. Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film is one of the most talked about biopics currently.
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela In Untitled Film
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela In Untitled Film
Kartik Aaryan and Pushpa 2’s Kissik girl Sreeleela are cast together in Anurag Basu’s next. The film was initially titled Aashiqui 3 but makers later had to drop the name due to legal reasons. This romantic movie starring the fresh reel couple of Kartik and Sreeleela's release date has not been announced as yet.
Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani In Laikey Laikaa
Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani In Laikey Laikaa
Abhay Verma is set to star opposite debutante Rasha Thadani in Phantom Film’s latest production, Laikey Laikaa. The film follows two individuals caught in a different world, promising romance and chemistry between the fresh pairing.
Lakshya – Ananya Panday (Chaand Mera Dil)
Lakshya – Ananya Panday (Chaand Mera Dil)
Ananya Panday and Lakshya are collaborating on Chand Mera Dil. The actors have wrapped up the shoot of the romantic drama, promising to serve an intense and passionate love story. Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil has booked April 2026 for its theatrical release.
Ram Charan – Janhvi Kapoor (Peddi)
Ram Charan – Janhvi Kapoor (Peddi)
Ram Charan brings scale and mass appeal, while Janhvi Kapoor adds a softer, emotional side. Peddi is expected to be intense and rooted, so it’ll be interesting to see how their chemistry plays out on screen. Peddi hits theatres on 25thJune 2026.
Vedang Raina – Sharvari Wagh (Main Wapas Aayunga)
Vedang Raina – Sharvari Wagh (Main Wapas Aayunga)
The most-talked about fresh pairing of the year has to Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh in Imtiaz Ali's Main Wapas Aayunga releasing in theatres on 12th June 2026. Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali’s evocative world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.
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