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NewsPhotosMost-anticipated newcomers ready to rock Bollywood in 2026: A Khan daughter, 2 sensational southern beauties, to star son of 90s 'No.1' hero - In Photos
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Most-anticipated newcomers ready to rock Bollywood in 2026: A Khan daughter, 2 sensational southern beauties, to star son of 90s 'No.1' hero - In Photos

Most-anticipated newcomers ready to rock Bollywood in 2026: Can you guess all movies and actors who we list out? Check them out here.

 

Updated:Apr 22, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Most-anticipated newcomers of 2026

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Most-anticipated newcomers of 2026

Most-anticipated newcomers of 2026: In this feature today, let's take a look at the debutants who are all set to sizzle on the big screens this year. Some are well-known faces from the South film industry while others are big names on social media platforms. Can you guess all movies and actors who we list out? Check them out here: 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still/Instagram)

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Suhana Khan

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Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan stepped into acting with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' which released on OTT. However, her maiden full-fledged acting role on the big screens is going to be in her upcoming project, King with none other than father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. All eyes are on Suhana for King which releases at the end of this year.

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Sai Pallavi

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Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi

Famous south beauty Sai Pallavi will be officially making her Bollywood debut in Nitesh Tiwari's 2-part magnum opus Ramayana as goddess Sita. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama will hit the screens on Diwali 2026.

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Sreeleela

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Sreeleela

Sreeleela

South beauty and 'Kissik' girl Sreeleela is all set for her big Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in an intense romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu. The movie is yet to be titled.

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Sanskruti Jayana

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Sanskruti Jayana

Sanskruti Jayana

Sanskruti Jayana will be seen playing Satyabhama in Krishnavataram, making her screen debut. Announced as the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise, the film is slated for a 7th May release. 

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Siddharth Gupta

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Siddharth Gupta

Siddharth Gupta

Siddharth Gupta will be making his debut as Lord Krishna in Krishnavataram, the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise. Expectations are sky-high from this outing.

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Yashvardhan Ahuja

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Yashvardhan Ahuja

Yashvardhan Ahuja

Speculation is rife about Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s debut this year. The young actor will be seen in a rom-com directed by Sajid Khan, though details are still under wraps.

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Akanksha Sharma and Aman Indra Kumar

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Akanksha Sharma and Aman Indra Kumar

Akanksha Sharma and Aman Indra Kumar

Model-actress Akanksha Sharma will be making her screen debut in Milap Milan Zaveri’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main along with Aman Indra Kumar. 

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Most-anticipated newcomers of 2026Bollywood debutants of 2026EntertainmentSuhana KhanKrishnavataram
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