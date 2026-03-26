Most-anticipated OTT series and films of 2026 headlined by THESE Bollywood actresses: Triptii Dimri to Ananya Panday

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Most-anticipated OTT series and films of 2026: Our Bollywood actresses are set to storm on the OTT screens with their exciting upcoming films and series. From a variety of genres, these beauties will entice the audiences with their performances. Triptii Dimri, Alaya F to Ananya Panday - actresses headlining projects in their upcoming web series and OTT films.

(Pic Courtesy: Stills/Instagram)