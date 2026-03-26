Most-anticipated OTT series and films of 2026 headlined by THESE Bollywood actresses: Triptii Dimri to Ananya Panday
Most-anticipated OTT series and films of 2026: Triptii Dimri, Alaya F to Ananya Panday - actresses headlining projects in their upcoming web series and OTT films.
Most-anticipated OTT series and films of 2026
Most-anticipated OTT series and films of 2026: Our Bollywood actresses are set to storm on the OTT screens with their exciting upcoming films and series. From a variety of genres, these beauties will entice the audiences with their performances. Triptii Dimri, Alaya F to Ananya Panday - actresses headlining projects in their upcoming web series and OTT films.
(Pic Courtesy: Stills/Instagram)
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday is back as Bella ‘Bae’ in Call Me Bae Season 2, also introducing the ‘Nayi Behen’ Shruti Haasan, with whom the new BehenCode starts to crack. Created by Isha Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha, the new season is slated to release soon.
Raashii Khanna
Raashii Khanna will be seen in the upcoming second season of the high-stakes thriller, Farzi, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. In the first season, the actress played a dedicated RBI officer.
Pratibha Ranta
Pratibha Ranta will be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming period drama series, The Revolutionaries, directed by Nikkhil Advani. The series focuses on the fight against the British in 1912, years after the Indian rebellion of 1857.
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to lead Konkona Sen Sharma’s directorial, Welcome to Khoya Mahal, co-starring Barun Sobti. The series, slated for a release on Amazon Prime Video, is yet to receive a release date.
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in upcoming series, Teen Kauwe, releasing on Amazon Prime Video soon. Created by Abbas Tyrewala and directed by Priyanka Ghose, Teen Kauwe also stars Sidhant Gupta, Bobby Deol, Pavail Gulati, Ronit Roy, Isha Talwar and others.
Alaya F
Alaya F is geared up to take the audience on a rollercoaster of thrill with her upcoming series, Storm, slated for release on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Ajitpal Singh and co-produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eeshan Roshan, Storm is yet to receive a release date.
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri will be seen in upcoming dark comedy, Maa Behen, also starring Madhuri Dixit, Ravi Kishan and Dharna Durga. The light-hearted family drama is helmed by Suresh Triveni & is slated for a Netflix release this year.
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