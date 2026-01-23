1 / 11

Biggest South Indian Movies Releasing In 2026: The clock is ticking and fans are awaiting the biggest pan-India movies releasing year. Here's a fresh slate of films across different genres of action, thriller, sports drama and more - all set to rule this year. Headlined by actors like Rajinikanth, Yash and Ram Charan - check out these 10 highly anticipated projects ready to bowl over the audiences:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Instagram)