Most anticipated pan-India films of 2026: Yash's Toxic, Ram Charan's Peddi to Rajinikanth's Jailer 2

Most anticipated pan-India films of 2026: Headlined by actors like Rajinikanth, Yash and Ram Charan - check out these 10 highly anticipated projects ready to bowl over the audiences.

 

Updated:Jan 23, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Biggest South Indian Movies Releasing In 2026

1/11
Biggest South Indian Movies Releasing In 2026

Biggest South Indian Movies Releasing In 2026: The clock is ticking and fans are awaiting the biggest pan-India movies releasing year. Here's a fresh slate of films across different genres of action, thriller, sports drama and more  - all set to rule this year. Headlined by actors like Rajinikanth, Yash and Ram Charan - check out these 10 highly anticipated projects ready to bowl over the audiences:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Instagram)

Toxic Starring Yash

2/11
Toxic Starring Yash

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is an upcoming period gangster action-thriller set in 1980s Goa. The film features Yash in the lead, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi, and is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Toxic is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Jailer 2 Starring Rajinikanth

3/11
Jailer 2 Starring Rajinikanth

Jailer 2, the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie features Thalaiva Rajinikanth reprising his iconic role, with Anirudh Ravichander returning to compose the music. Ramya Krishnan is also set to reprise her role. Jailer 2 is slated for a theatrical release later this year.

Nagabandham- The Secret Treasure Starring Virat Karrna

4/11
Nagabandham- The Secret Treasure Starring Virat Karrna

Virat Karrna and Nabha Natesh play leads in this movie which explores India’s ancient Vishnu temples and the mysterious ritual of Nagabandham. Directed by Abhishek Nama, the film is set to hit theatres this summer.

The Paradise Starring Nani

5/11
The Paradise Starring Nani

The Paradise is one of the most anticipated pan-India films, starring Natural Star Nani and directed by Dasara filmmaker Srikanth Odela, with Sonali Kulkarni and Mohan Babu in key roles. The film releases on March 26, 2026, in eight languages.

Swayambhu Starring Nikhil Siddhartha

6/11
Swayambhu Starring Nikhil Siddhartha

Headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha alongside Samyuktha, Swayambhu is a fantasy-drama thriller directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. Swayambhu is set for a worldwide release on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

Peddi Starring Ram Charan

7/11
Peddi Starring Ram Charan

Starring Ram Charan in the lead, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Jagapathi Babu, Peddi is a Telugu action-drama set in 1980s. The film is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Peddi is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026.

Mysaa Starring Rashmika Mandanna

8/11
Mysaa Starring Rashmika Mandanna

Mysaa stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Written and directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is slated to hit theatres this year.

Fauzi Starring Prabhas

9/11
Fauzi Starring Prabhas

Led by Prabhas, Fauzi is a highly anticipated Telugu period war drama set in the 1940s. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi of Sita Ramam fame and also features Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Fauzi is slated for a theatrical release later this year.

Dragon Starring Jr NTR

10/11
Dragon Starring Jr NTR

Dragon is a highly anticipated pan-India action epic headlined by Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF and Salaar fame. The ensemble cast features Anil Kapoor with Rukmini Vasanth alongside Tovino Thomas and Biju Menon in key roles. 

Love Insurance Kompany Starring Krithi Shetty

11/11
Love Insurance Kompany Starring Krithi Shetty

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is an upcoming Tamil romantic comedy directed by Vignesh Shivan, featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the film’s youthful and entertaining appeal. 

