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NewsPhotosMost-anticipated South Indian movie debuts of Bollywood actors in 2026: Kiara Advani's Toxic in Kannada to Raghav Juyal's 'The Paradise' in Telugu
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Most-anticipated South Indian movie debuts of Bollywood actors in 2026: Kiara Advani's Toxic in Kannada to Raghav Juyal's 'The Paradise' in Telugu

Big South Indian movie debuts of Bollywood actors in 2026: A-lister Kiara Advani's Toxic in Kannada to Raghav Juyal's 'The Paradise' in Telugu, check full names and upcoming movies.

Updated:May 27, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Bollywood actors set to debut in South movies

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Bollywood actors set to debut in South movies

Bollywood actors set to debut in South movies: The traditional boundaries between regional film industries in India is finally blurring. Today, top-tier Hindi cinema talent is increasingly looking South—not just for massive box-office paychecks, but to experiment with high-concept narratives across Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema. From gritty crime sagas to epics, here's taking a look at the top Bollywood stars set to make their big Southern film debuts in 2026.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

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Sidhant Gupta

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Sidhant Gupta

Actor Sidhant Gupta is stepping into South cinema with Prashanth Neel’s highly anticipated actioner Dragon. The Jubilee star will reportedly play Boby Sarkar, the Wazir of ATC.

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Raghav Juyal

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Raghav Juyal

After enticing the viewers with his act in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, actor Raghav Juyal is making his Telugu cinema debut with the multilingual film The Paradise. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama features Raghav as the primary antagonist opposite actor Nani. Set to release in August 2026, the film will release in eight languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English and Spanish.

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Kiara Advani

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Kiara Advani

The new mommy is gearing up to make her Kannada debut with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Apart from Kiara, the Yash-starrer also boasts a power-packed line-up featuring Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara and others.

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Nitanshi Goel

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Nitanshi Goel

Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel is making her South cinema debut with the upcoming Telugu film Takshakudu. The actor is set to star alongside Anand Deverakonda in a fierce and emotionally intense role named Karuna.

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Rohit Saraf

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Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf, who was last seen in Ishq Vishk Rebound, is now gearing up for his South debut with the Telugu mythological action film Mahakali. Directed by Puja Kolluru, the movie will also star Akshaye Khanna and Bhoomi Shetty.

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Abhishek Banerjee

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Abhishek Banerjee

Talented Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee marks his debut in Tamil storytelling with the upcoming crime thriller series Legacy, which is slated for release in 2026.

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Adarsh Gourav

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Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav

Tu Yaa Main actor 'Adarsh Gourav will be seen making his Telugu movie debut with the psychological horror thriller Happy Birthday Uma (also reported as Birthday). Directed by Baba Shashank, the film is currently expected to release later this year.

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