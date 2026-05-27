Most-anticipated South Indian movie debuts of Bollywood actors in 2026: Kiara Advani's Toxic in Kannada to Raghav Juyal's 'The Paradise' in Telugu

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Bollywood actors set to debut in South movies: The traditional boundaries between regional film industries in India is finally blurring. Today, top-tier Hindi cinema talent is increasingly looking South—not just for massive box-office paychecks, but to experiment with high-concept narratives across Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema. From gritty crime sagas to epics, here's taking a look at the top Bollywood stars set to make their big Southern film debuts in 2026.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)