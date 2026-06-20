/Most-anticipated upcoming Indian reality shows we are waiting for in 2026: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 to Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh's Lock Upp 2

Bigg Boss 20

The excitement is gaining momentum once again for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20. Since, this will be the 20th year - the upcoming milestone season is expected to go on-air in late September this year. The makers are focusing heavily on young, digital-first talent, famous influencers, and popular reality TV stars to connect with the youth reportedly. Salman will return again as a the host raising the curiosity levels.