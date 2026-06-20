/Most-anticipated upcoming Indian reality shows we are waiting for in 2026: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 to Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh's Lock Upp 2

Most-anticipated upcoming Indian reality shows we are waiting for in 2026: Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh's Lock Upp 2 to Rohit Shetty's KKK 15.
7 Most-anticipated upcoming Indian reality shows: In this feature today, we shall take a close look at the famous Indian TV reality shows which are expected to drop this year with fresh seasons. From Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh's Lock Upp 2, Rohit Shetty's KKK 15 to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 - here's a detailed check on every reality show making a blockbuster premiere this year.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/TV Stills)
The excitement is gaining momentum once again for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20. Since, this will be the 20th year - the upcoming milestone season is expected to go on-air in late September this year. The makers are focusing heavily on young, digital-first talent, famous influencers, and popular reality TV stars to connect with the youth reportedly. Salman will return again as a the host raising the curiosity levels.
Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is all set to make his debut as the reality TV host with Alliance - a service first, the show delivers fresh episodes daily — making it Prime Video's first-ever daily series globally. Alliance is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios' globally acclaimed Dutch format, created by John de Mol, with the adaptation produced by Banijay Asia.
All eyes are set on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15's premiere date. Rohit Shetty returns to host in Cape Town, South Africa, after a two-year hiatus. The famous stunt-based reality show is returning to Colors TV. It is expected to premiere in July 2026, and features celebrity including Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, and Karan Wahi. This is the franchise's return after a year off.
The 50, season 1 made its debut this year in March, with Shiv Thakare winning the show and Mr Faisu as the runner-up. Fans are excited to know when will the season 2 be officially announced. As of now there has been update from the makers about the development.
After witnessing an exceptional debut, The Traitors Season 2 was announced last year. Adapted from the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format by IDTV, The Traitors season 1 saw Karan Johar turning the maverick host of the show which was won by Uorfi Javed. Set against the majestic backdrop of a palace in Suryagarh, Rajasthan, The Traitors – Season One saw together 20 well-known personalities from across the entertainment spectrum.
The highly-anticipated reality show is moving to a new streaming home. Lock Upp Season 2 is set to premiere on June 27, 2026 and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The badass jail format will be hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh and filmmaker Farah Khan instead of Kangana Ranaut.
India Ke Top 1%, a new reality show will see veteran actor Anil Kapoor stepping in as the host. The show is designed as a battle of intelligence, but not in the usual quiz-show format. The show focuses on reasoning, observation, common sense, mental agility and the ability to think quickly under pressure.