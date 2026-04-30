Most-anticipated upcoming movies based on mythological epics: Ramayana to Krishnavataram to keep you hooked - In Pics

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Krishnavataram

Krishnavataram is directed by Hardik Gajjar and is slated to release on May 7, 2026. The epic saga about Lord Krishna will bring forth the untold stories and teachings that continue to shape belief systems even today. The movie stars Siddharth Gupta as Krishna, Sanskruti Jayana as Satyabhama, Sushmita Bhatt as Radha and Nivaashiyni Krishnan as Rukmini. Directed by Hardik Gajjar. The film is conceived as the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise.