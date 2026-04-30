Most-anticipated upcoming movies based on mythological epics: Ramayana to Krishnavataram to keep you hooked - In Pics
Most-anticipated upcoming movies based on mythological epics: A loaded lineup of films with visually grand and emotionally resonant narrative is here. Take a look here.
Most-anticipated upcoming movies based on mythological epics
Most-anticipated upcoming movies based on mythological epics: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the slate of most-anticipated movies which are up for release in the coming months, based on epic mytholigies. From India’s rooted narratives like two-part Ramayana, Krishnavataram to ancient Greek odysseys of adventure - a loaded lineup of films with visually grand and emotionally resonant narrative is here. Take a look here:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters)
Krishnavataram
Krishnavataram
Krishnavataram is directed by Hardik Gajjar and is slated to release on May 7, 2026. The epic saga about Lord Krishna will bring forth the untold stories and teachings that continue to shape belief systems even today. The movie stars Siddharth Gupta as Krishna, Sanskruti Jayana as Satyabhama, Sushmita Bhatt as Radha and Nivaashiyni Krishnan as Rukmini. Directed by Hardik Gajjar. The film is conceived as the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise.
Mahavatar Parshuram
Mahavatar Parshuram
Mahavatar Parashuram, inspired by the legendary warrior sage known for his strength and unwavering principles. The animated film focuses on the warrior-sage Parshuram, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Mahavatar Parshuraam is set to release in theatres in December 2027, this marks the 2nd instalment in the planned seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.
Ramayana Part 1
Ramayana Part 1
Directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, this 2-part epic narrative is set for a grand Diwali 2026 release. With Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama, actress Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as the mighty Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman - Ramayana is shaping up to be a global spectacle.
Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal
Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal
Chiranjeevi Hanuman: The Eternal is an upcoming 2026 mythological film touted as India's first fully AI-generated feature film. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, it tells the story of Lord Hanuman’s devotion to Ram. The film is scheduled to release on Hanuman Jayanti in 2026.
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
On the international front,The Odyssey is an upcoming epic fantasy action film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. An adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic the Odyssey, the film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, and chronicles his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope, portrayed by Anne Hathaway.
Trending Photos