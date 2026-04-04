Most-anticipated upcoming OTT releases in 2026: Mirzapur The Movie to Panchayat 5 & Maa Behn - In pics

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Manoj Bajpayee earlier confirmed that The Family Man Season 4 is on the cards. This confirmation comes just as Season 3 became the most-watched Prime Video India series of 2025. Season 3 brought the beloved cast back in full force — led by Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani.

Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur's addition made the latest season intense. Expectations for Season 4 are soaring, although official release date has not been revealed yet - so whether it will land in 2026 or 2027, we still have to wait for the announcement.

Release Date: Expected in late 2026, 2027

Streaming platform: Prime Video