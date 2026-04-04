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NewsPhotosMost-anticipated upcoming OTT releases in 2026: Mirzapur The Movie to Panchayat 5 & Maa Behn - In pics
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Most-anticipated upcoming OTT releases in 2026: Mirzapur The Movie to Panchayat 5 & Maa Behn - In pics

From Mirzapur: The Movie, to The Family Man Season 4, Maa Behn  - Check this list here:

Updated:Apr 06, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
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Most-anticipated upcoming OTT releases in 2026

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Most-anticipated upcoming OTT releases in 2026

Most-anticipated upcoming OTT releases in 2026: This year is packed with some comedies, drama to upcoming franchises. We have curated a lineup of watchlist for you on the digital space. From ensemble star cast led Mirzapur: The Film to Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri-Dharna Durga-starrer Maa Behn - the slate if loaded with high entertainers this year. Check this list here: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)

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Mirzapur: The Movie

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Mirzapur: The Movie

The Mirzapur universe is expanding with the film taking the series into cinematic space. With Pankaj Tripathi returning as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, the stakes are higher and how!

Release Date: September 4, 2026

Streaming platform: Prime Video

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Maa Behen

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Maa Behen

Maa Behen is an upcoming 2026 Hindi-language dark comedy-thriller film set to stream on Netflix. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the movie stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, and Ravi Kishan. 

Release Date: In 2026

Streaming platform: Netflix

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Matka King

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Matka King

Set in 1960s Bombay, Matka King is centered around Matka betting in 1960s Mumbai, starring Vijay Varma in the lead role. It has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Release Date: April 17, 2026

Streaming platform: Prime Video

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Toaster

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Toaster

Toaster is an upcoming Indian comedy film directed by Vivek Daschaudary and starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. 

Release Date: April 15, 2026

Streaming platform: Netflix

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Maa Ka Sum

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Maa Ka Sum

'Maa Ka Sum' is a highly anticipated family drama web series starring Mona Singh, Ismeet Kohli and Puja Banerjee. It depicts the deep trust, friendship and love between a single mother and her son, who trusts her son's unique thinking.

Release Date: April 3, 2026

Streaming platform: Prime Video

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Panchayat Season 5

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Panchayat Season 5

Panchayat makers officially confirmed that the highly-awaited rural comedy-drama will be back with a fifth season. However, the official release date is still unknown. Fans are excited to watch the return of key cast members, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy.

Release Date: 2026 (tentative)

Streaming platform: Prime Video

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The Family Man Season 4

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The Family Man Season 4

Manoj Bajpayee earlier confirmed that The Family Man Season 4 is on the cards. This confirmation comes just as Season 3 became the most-watched Prime Video India series of 2025. Season 3 brought the beloved cast back in full force — led by Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani. 

Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur's addition made the latest season intense. Expectations for Season 4 are soaring, although official release date has not been revealed yet - so whether it will land in 2026 or 2027, we still have to wait for the announcement.

Release Date: Expected in late 2026, 2027

Streaming platform: Prime Video

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