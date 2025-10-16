Most-Anticipated Upcoming Web-Series Seasons We Are Waiting For: The Family Man Season 3 Release Date, Panchayat Season 5 To Heeramandi 2 Cast, Storyline, Plot, Stranger Things Season 5 - Latest Updates You Need To Know
Most-Anticipated Upcoming Show Seasons We Are Waiting For: From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic Heeramandi to global blockbusters like Stranger Things, Panchayat Season 5 and The Family Man Season 3 - the list is getting bigger and better.
Most-Anticipated Upcoming Seasons We Are Waiting For
Most-Anticipated Upcoming Show Seasons We Are Waiting For: Some stories live on the audiences mind even after a season's closure. This means, the story has stayed with the viewers with keen interest to know what happens next in the new season. Similarly, from grand period dramas, supernatural sagas to crime thrillers and breezy rooted desi tales, the audience wants more. Today, we have picked 7 most-anticipated web-shows, whose next season, we are all eagerly waiting for. From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic Heeramandi to global blockbusters like Stranger Things, Panchayat Season 5 and The Family Man Season 3 - the list is getting bigger and better.
(Pic Courtesy: Posters/Instagram)
Delhi Crime Season 3
Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award, and not for nothing. The series is celebrated for its grounded storytelling and sensitive handling of difficult cases. Season 3 has already been confirmed by Netflix, with reports suggesting a mid-November 2025 release. This time, the series is rumoured to be tackling the harrowing “Baby Falak” human trafficking case, with Shefali Shah returning as the steadfast DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and Huma Qureshi joining the cast.
The Family Man Season 3
Manoj Bajpayee’s portrayal of Srikant Tiwari, a world-class spy struggling to balance classified missions with his chaotic middle-class home life in The Family Man series struck a unique chord with audiences. The Family Man Season 3 promises even more high-stakes drama, and a first-look featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur hints at new adversaries and deeper conflicts. Reports suggest a late 2025 release on Prime Video. With new geopolitics and emotions at play, this season could be the show’s most explosive one yet.
Heeramandi Season 2
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali stepped into the OTT world with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and how! His opulent style rich in cultural spectacle wowed the audiences. Heeramandi shattered viewership records, trended for several weeks globally on Netflix and sparked endless discussions about its characters and portrayal of the world of Lahore’s courtesans. No wonder fans are waiting for Season 2 with bated breath.
Panchayat Season 5
Panchayat stands tall as a warm, grounded and deeply human story that proves simplicity still wins hearts. Panchayat Season 5 has already been confirmed, and fans are eagerly waiting to return to Phulera to see how Abhishek, Pradhan ji, Vikas and Manju Devi’s lives evolve. Panchayat tops the list of easy-breezy shows on OTT watchlist.
Bridgerton Season 4
Bridgerton continues to be the world’s favourite guilty pleasure, including for Indian viewers who can’t get enough of Regency drama served with modern flair. Netflix has officially announced that Bridgerton Season 4 will be released in two parts, with Part 1 arriving on January 29, 2026, followed by Part 2 on February 26, 2026.
Stranger Things Season 5 (Volume 1)
Stranger Things is now gearing up for its grand finale with Season 5, and Netflix is giving it an epic three-part release. Volume 1 (four episodes) will drop on November 26, 2025, followed by Volume 2 on December 25, 2025, and a single climactic episode on December 31, 2025. The final chapter is reportedly one of Netflix’s most expensive projects ever, with movie-level budgets per episode.
Paatal Lok Season 3
Paatal Lok presented unflinching portrayal of corruption, caste, class and systemic rot made it a critical favourite, and demand for Season 3 has been sky-high. Though an official announcement is still awaited, industry insiders and fans are convinced it’s only a matter of time before the series returns. Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary played by Jaideep Ahlawat left the audiences swooning for more.
Trending Photos