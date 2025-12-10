Most Anticipated Web Series Of 2026: Panchayat Season 5 To Heeramandi Season 2, Check These Highly-Awaited OTT Shows List!

3 / 7

Classic actor Manoj Bajpayee has confirmed that The Family Man Season 4 is on the cards. This confirmation comes just as Season 3 became the most-watched Prime Video India series of 2025, turning the long-anticipated comeback into a national streaming phenomenon. Season 3 brought the beloved cast back in full force — led by Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani.

Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur's addition made the latest season intense. Expectations for Season 4 are soaring, although official release date has not been revealed yet - so whether it will land in 2026 or 2027, we still have to wait for the announcement.