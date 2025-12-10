Most Anticipated Web Series Of 2026: Panchayat Season 5 To Heeramandi Season 2, Check These Highly-Awaited OTT Shows List!
Most Anticipated Web Series Of 2026: As the year 2025 is about to end and we are all gung-ho about ushering in the new vibe, welcoming 2026 with open arms, let's explore some highly anticipated web series of 2026. From Panchayat Season 5 To Heeramandi Season 2, fans are waiting for these top web shows to explode the OTT space in the coming year. Expect some surprise announcements too!
Panchayat Season 5 Release Date
Panchayat stands tall as a warm, grounded and deeply human story that proves simplicity still wins hearts. Panchayat Season 5 has already been confirmed, and fans are eagerly waiting to return to Phulera to see how Abhishek, Pradhan ji, Vikas and Manju Devi’s lives evolve. Panchayat tops the list of easy-breezy shows on OTT watchlist. Panchayat season 5 is set to release in 2026 on Amazon Prime Video, the official release date is still unknown. Fans are excited to watch the return of key cast members, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy.
The Family Man Season 4
Classic actor Manoj Bajpayee has confirmed that The Family Man Season 4 is on the cards. This confirmation comes just as Season 3 became the most-watched Prime Video India series of 2025, turning the long-anticipated comeback into a national streaming phenomenon. Season 3 brought the beloved cast back in full force — led by Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani.
Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur's addition made the latest season intense. Expectations for Season 4 are soaring, although official release date has not been revealed yet - so whether it will land in 2026 or 2027, we still have to wait for the announcement.
Heeramandi Season 2 Release Date
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali stepped into the OTT world with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and how! His opulent style rich in cultural spectacle wowed the audiences. Heeramandi shattered viewership records, trended for several weeks globally on Netflix and sparked endless discussions about its characters and portrayal of the world of Lahore’s courtesans. No wonder fans are waiting for Season 2 with bated breath. Filming is expected to start in 2026 after Bhansali finishes his current film project, Love & War.
Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date
Bridgerton continues to be the world’s favourite guilty pleasure, including for Indian viewers who can’t get enough of Regency drama served with modern flair. Netflix has officially announced that Bridgerton Season 4 will be released in two parts, with Part 1 arriving on January 29, 2026, followed by Part 2 on February 26, 2026.
Paatal Lok Season 3 Announcement
Paatal Lok presented unflinching portrayal of corruption, caste, class and systemic rot made it a critical favourite, and demand for Season 3 has been sky-high. Though an official announcement is still awaited, industry insiders and fans are convinced it’s only a matter of time before the series returns. Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary played by Jaideep Ahlawat left the audiences swooning for more.
The Boys Season 5
The fifth and final season of the American satirical superhero television series The Boys, the first series in the franchise based on the comic book series of the same name written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, was developed for television by American writer and television producer Eric Kripke. The season is set to premiere on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2026, with its first two episodes. The remaining six episodes will be released weekly until May 20.
