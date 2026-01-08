Advertisement
NewsPhotosMost Anticipated Web-Series Of 2026: Panchayat Season 5 To The Pitt Season 2 - 8 Highly-Awaited Shows You Can't Miss!
photoDetails

Most Anticipated Web-Series Of 2026: Panchayat Season 5 To The Pitt Season 2 - 8 Highly-Awaited Shows You Can't Miss!

Most Anticipated Web Series Of 2026: Check out the 8 most-awaited titles of exciting shows. Expect some surprise announcements too!

 

Updated:Jan 08, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Most Anticipated Web-Series Of 2026

Most Anticipated Web-Series Of 2026

Most Anticipated Web Series Of 2026: The new year has kicked in and it is time to explore some highly anticipated web series of 2026. From Panchayat Season 5, The Pitt Season 2 To Heeramandi Season 2, fans are waiting for these top web shows to explode the OTT space in the coming year. Expect some surprise announcements too!

(Pic Courtesy: Posters/Instagram)

Panchayat Season 5

Panchayat Season 5

Panchayat stands tall as a warm, grounded and deeply human story that proves simplicity still wins hearts. Panchayat Season 5 has already been confirmed, and fans are eagerly waiting to return to Phulera to see how Abhishek, Pradhan ji, Vikas and Manju Devi’s lives evolve. Panchayat tops the list of easy-breezy shows on OTT watchlist. Panchayat season 5 is set to release in 2026 on Amazon Prime Video, the official release date is still unknown. Fans are excited to watch the return of key cast members, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy.

The Pitt, Season 2

The Pitt, Season 2

The Pitt is a medical procedural drama television series created by R Scott Gemmill, and executive produced by John Wells and Noah Wyle. It is Gemmill, Wells and Wyle's second collaboration, having previously worked together on ER. The Pitt Season 2 Episode 1 will premiere on HBO Max on January 8, 2026, at 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m. EST in the US and Canada. Fans around the world can watch at their local times, including 7:30 p.m. IST in India, 10 a.m. SGT in Singapore, 1 p.m. AEDT in Australia, and 3 p.m. respectively.

The Night Manager, Season 2

The Night Manager, Season 2

‘The Night Manager’ is set to return with its second season, bringing back Tom Hiddleston’s acclaimed spy thriller. The six-episode season will follow a weekly release pattern, with new episodes dropping every Sunday. The finale is scheduled to air on February 1, 2026. 

When to watch: January 5, 2026, Where to watch: Prime Video.

The Family Man Season 4

The Family Man Season 4

Classic actor Manoj Bajpayee has confirmed that The Family Man Season 4 is on the cards. This confirmation comes just as Season 3 became the most-watched Prime Video India series of 2025, turning the long-anticipated comeback into a national streaming phenomenon. Season 3 brought the beloved cast back in full force — led by Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani.

Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur's addition made the latest season intense. Expectations for Season 4 are soaring, although official release date has not been revealed yet - so whether it will land in 2026 or 2027, we still have to wait for the announcement.

Heeramandi 2

Heeramandi 2

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali stepped into the OTT world with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and how! His opulent style rich in cultural spectacle wowed the audiences. Heeramandi shattered viewership records, trended for several weeks globally on Netflix and sparked endless discussions about its characters and portrayal of the world of Lahore’s courtesans. No wonder fans are waiting for Season 2 with bated breath. Filming is expected to start in 2026 after Bhansali finishes his current film project, Love & War. 

Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date

Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date

Bridgerton continues to be the world’s favourite guilty pleasure, including for Indian viewers who can’t get enough of Regency drama served with modern flair. Netflix has officially announced that Bridgerton Season 4 will be released in two parts, with Part 1 arriving on January 29, 2026, followed by Part 2 on February 26, 2026. 

Paatal Lok Season 3

Paatal Lok Season 3

Paatal Lok presented unflinching portrayal of corruption, caste, class and systemic rot made it a critical favourite, and demand for Season 3 has been sky-high. Though an official announcement is still awaited, industry insiders and fans are convinced it’s only a matter of time before the series returns. Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary played by Jaideep Ahlawat left the audiences swooning for more.

The Boys Season 5

The Boys Season 5

The fifth and final season of the American satirical superhero television series The Boys, the first series in the franchise based on the comic book series of the same name written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, was developed for television by American writer and television producer Eric Kripke. The season is set to premiere on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2026, with its first two episodes. The remaining six episodes will be released weekly until May 20.

