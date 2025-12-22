Advertisement
NewsPhotosMost-Awaited Bollywood OTT Releases In January 2026 On Netflix, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, Prime Video & ZEE5
Most-Awaited Bollywood OTT Releases In January 2026 On Netflix, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, Prime Video & ZEE5

January 2026 is shaping up to be a blockbuster month for OTT lovers, with a packed lineup of courtroom dramas, historical series, reality shows, and big-ticket Bollywood releases. From Haq and Dhurandhar to MasterChef India and Splitsvilla X6, here’s a complete list of the most anticipated Bollywood OTT releases to watch out for in January 2026.
Updated:Dec 22, 2025, 09:50 PM IST
Haq – January 2, 2026 (Netflix)

Haq – January 2, 2026 (Netflix)

Haq is a 2025 Bollywood courtroom drama starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. Inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case, the film explores women’s rights and personal law in India. After its theatrical release in November 2025, Haq is set to stream globally on Netflix starting January 2, 2026.

MasterChef India – Hindi (Season 9) – January 5, 2026 (SonyLIV)

MasterChef India – Hindi (Season 9) – January 5, 2026 (SonyLIV)

India’s favourite cooking reality show returns with MasterChef India Season 9. The much-loved judging trio—Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar, and Chef Kunal Kapur—reunite for the new season. The show will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLIV from January 5, 2026.

Freedom at Midnight (Season 2) – January 9, 2026 (SonyLIV)

Freedom at Midnight (Season 2) – January 9, 2026 (SonyLIV)

The historical drama Freedom at Midnight returns with its second season on January 9, 2026. While Season 1 focused on the political negotiations leading up to the 1947 Partition, Season 2 delves into the harrowing aftermath—depicting the refugee crisis and the displacement of nearly 20–30 million people following Independence.

De De Pyaar De 2 – January 9, 2026 (Netflix)

De De Pyaar De 2 – January 9, 2026 (Netflix)

Following its theatrical release on November 14, 2025, De De Pyaar De 2 is set to stream on Netflix from January 9, 2026. The sequel continues Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha’s (Rakul Preet Singh) love story as they navigate fresh family challenges—this time involving Ayesha’s parents.

Splitsvilla X6 (Season 16) – January 9, 2026 (JioHotstar)

Splitsvilla X6 (Season 16) – January 9, 2026 (JioHotstar)

MTV’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X6 returns with Season 16, themed “Pyaar Ya Paisa” (Love or Money). Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, the season explores the conflict between emotions and financial rewards. Uorfi Javed returns, while Nia Sharma joins as a new addition to bring extra drama to the villa.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web – January 14, 2026 (Netflix)

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web – January 14, 2026 (Netflix)

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web is set in the high-pressure world of airport customs. Hashmi plays Superintendent Arjun Meena, who leads an elite team battling international smuggling syndicates. Created by Neeraj Pandey (A Wednesday!, Special 26), the series streams on Netflix from January 14.

Mastiii 4 – January 16, 2026 (ZEE5)

Mastiii 4 – January 16, 2026 (ZEE5)

The adult comedy franchise returns with Mastiii 4, reuniting Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani. After its theatrical release on November 21, 2025, the film is expected to stream on ZEE5 from January 16, 2026.

Gustaakh Ishq – January 23, 2026 (JioHotstar)

Gustaakh Ishq – January 23, 2026 (JioHotstar)

Gustaakh Ishq has locked JioHotstar as its digital streaming partner. As per reports, the film is likely to debut on OTT between late December 2025 and late January 2026, depending on its box-office performance. January 23 is currently being considered as a possible release window.

Tere Ishk Mein – January 23, 2026 (Netflix)

Tere Ishk Mein – January 23, 2026 (Netflix)

According to reports, Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of Tere Ishk Mein. Released in cinemas on November 28, 2025, the film is expected to arrive on OTT after an eight-week window. January 23, 2026, is being widely reported as the tentative streaming date, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

Dhurandhar – January 30, 2026 (Netflix)

Dhurandhar – January 30, 2026 (Netflix)

Ranveer Singh’s much-talked-about film Dhurandhar is reportedly headed to Netflix following its theatrical run. As per OTTplay, the film may premiere digitally on January 30, 2026. However, since there has been no official announcement yet, the OTT release date and platform remain tentative.

