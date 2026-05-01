Most-awaited films & series on OTT and cinemas on Friday (May 1, 2026): The Devil Wears Prada 2, Raja Shivaji to Matka King
Most-awaited films & series on OTT and cinemas on Friday (May 1, 2026): From binge-worthy series like Matka King, biopics like Raja Shivaji and Michael to gripping audio series like The Return of Tiger - make your weekend well-spent.
What to watch on OTT
What to watch on OTT: May is here and so are we with the perfect binge-worthy list of films and web series to keep you hooked, booked and cooked over the long weekend. From new movies hitting the theatres, series streaming on OTT or fresh audio series waiting to be discovered - the long weekend ahead is packed with jaw-dropping content. From binge-worthy series like Matka King, biopics like Raja Shivaji and Michael to gripping audio series like The Return of Tiger - make your weekend well-spent!
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters)
The Devil Wears Prada 2- Theatrical Release (May 1, 2026)
The Devil Wears Prada 2- Theatrical Release (May 1, 2026)
The Devil Wears Prada 2 - touted as the much-awaited biggest fashion movie of all time is all set for its grand theatrical release on 1 May 2026 worldwide. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. The film brings back theb iconic Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in lead roles.
Matka King- Amazon Prime Video (available for streaming)
Matka King- Amazon Prime Video (available for streaming)
Created by Abhay Koranne AND directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the series has emerged as the most-watched new scripted series on the service in the last two years. The series is headlined by Vijay Varma as Brij Bhatti, alongside Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in lead roles, with Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethiya, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini in pivotal roles.
Raja Shivaji- Theatrical Release (May 1, 2026)
Raja Shivaji- Theatrical Release (May 1, 2026)
Raja Shivaji is an upcoming historical action drama film co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film features an ensemble cast led by Riteish Deshmukh in the title role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.
Michael- Theatrical Release (in theaters)
Michael- Theatrical Release (in theaters')
'Michael', the much-talked-about Michael Jackson biopic, recently arrived in theatres. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lionsgate, Michael features Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, along with Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, and Larenz Tate.
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 – Theatrical Release (in theatres)
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 – Theatrical Release (in theatres)
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Prasshant Jha. The film stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr. It is a spiritual sequel to Ginny Weds Sunny (2020).
The Return of Tiger - Pocket FM (available for streaming)
The Return of Tiger - Pocket FM (available for streaming)
After experiencing heartbreak, an ordinary delivery boy named Abhinav is confronted with a huge truth; he is not just a common man but the son of a wealthy don and the unchallenged king of the underworld, Tiger. To know more about the intriguing journey of Abhinav, tune into The Return of Tiger on Pocket FM.
Stranger Things: Tales from '85- Netflix (available for streaming)
Stranger Things: Tales from '85- Netflix (available for streaming)
Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is an upcoming animated science fiction television series and a spin-off of original Stranger Things. Tales from '85 takes place between the events of the second and third seasons of Stranger Things, and depicts the children – Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, and Max – as they confront new monsters of the Upside Down, and unravel a "paranormal mystery terrorizing their town".
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