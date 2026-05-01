Most-awaited films & series on OTT and cinemas on Friday (May 1, 2026): The Devil Wears Prada 2, Raja Shivaji to Matka King

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What to watch on OTT: May is here and so are we with the perfect binge-worthy list of films and web series to keep you hooked, booked and cooked over the long weekend. From new movies hitting the theatres, series streaming on OTT or fresh audio series waiting to be discovered - the long weekend ahead is packed with jaw-dropping content. From binge-worthy series like Matka King, biopics like Raja Shivaji and Michael to gripping audio series like The Return of Tiger - make your weekend well-spent!

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters)