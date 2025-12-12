Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2994791https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/most-awaited-fresh-on-screen-pairings-of-2026-ranbir-kapoor-sai-pallavi-in-ramayana-to-tamannaah-bhatia-siddhant-chaturvedi-in-v-shantaram-2994791
NewsPhotosMost-Awaited Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2026: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi In Ramayana To Tamannaah Bhatia-Siddhant Chaturvedi In V Shantaram
photoDetails

Most-Awaited Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2026: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi In Ramayana To Tamannaah Bhatia-Siddhant Chaturvedi In V Shantaram

From Tamannaah Bhatia-Siddhant Chaturvedi to Triptii Dimri - Shahid Kapoor, check out these new on-screen duos.
Updated:Dec 12, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Most-Awaited Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2026

1/11
Most-Awaited Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2026

Most-Awaited Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2026: The year 2025 is bidding adieu and the fresh new 2026 is all set to usher in with new vibe and buzz. The upcoming year has some fresh on-screen pairings lined-up. From rom-coms, biopics to action-thrillers, our fresh jodis are all geared up to ignite the screens with power-packed titles! Take a look:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor In Tu Yaa Main

2/11
Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor In Tu Yaa Main

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav are teaming up for the first time in the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the ‘high-concept, date-fright’ film releases next Valentine’s Week, showcasing their chemistry and how they navigate intense survival challenges together.

Follow Us

Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani In Laikey Laikaa

3/11
Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani In Laikey Laikaa

Abhay Verma is set to star opposite debutante Rasha Thadani in Phantom Film’s latest production, Laikey Laikaa. The film follows two individuals caught in a different world, promising romance and chemistry between the fresh pairing.

Follow Us

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi In Ramayana

4/11
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi In Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be seen in a highly anticipated 2-part epic Ramayana. In this mythological drama, Ranbir Kapoor will play lord Rama, Sai will be seen as goddess Sita. Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshmana.

Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027. 

Follow Us

Tamannaah Bhatia - Siddhant Chaturvedi In V Shantaram: The Rebel of Indian Cinema

5/11
Tamannaah Bhatia - Siddhant Chaturvedi In V Shantaram: The Rebel of Indian Cinema

Tamannaah Bhatia and Siddhant Chaturvedi have teamed up for V Shantaram, a biopic on the visionary maestro V. Shantaram. The film sees Tamannaah as Jayashree, the accomplished actress highly acclaimed for her work in unforgettable movies like Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, Shakuntala, Chandra Rao More, Dahej and more. Her first look has ignited curiosity about what she has in store alongside Siddhant, who portrays the cinematic titan. Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film is one of the most talked about biopics currently.

Follow Us

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela In Untitled Film

6/11
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela In Untitled Film

Kartik Aaryan and Pushpa 2’s Kissik girl Sreeleela are cast together in Anurag Basu’s next. The film was initially titled Aashiqui 3 but makers later had to drop the name due to legal reasons. This romantic movie starring the fresh reel couple of Kartik and Sreeleela's release date has not been announced as yet.

Follow Us

Pooja Hegde - Varun Dhawan In Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

7/11
Pooja Hegde - Varun Dhawan In Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan have collaborated for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a lighthearted rom-com. The details of the film have been kept under wraps, but the film’s announcement and the stellar cast have ignited buzz, setting the stage for the film’s grand release. Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to release in theatres on 10th April, 2026.

Follow Us

Kiara Advani - Yash In Toxic

8/11
Kiara Advani - Yash In Toxic

Yash and Kiara Advani have made for a fiery collaboration for Toxic, one of the most talked about films in recent times. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has gained significant buzz for the raw and rugged feel it brings to the big screen, and audiences are particularly excited to witness Yash and Kiara’s on-screen chemistry for the first time.

Follow Us

Triptii Dimri - Shahid Kapoor In O Romeo

9/11
Triptii Dimri - Shahid Kapoor In O Romeo

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri have collaborated for Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film, ‘O Romeo’, setting another cinematic feat. Though the details have been kept under wraps, the film has entered the post-production stage and is scheduled to release in theatres on Valentine’s Day, 2026.

Follow Us

Sharvari - Vedang Raina In Untitled Film

10/11
Sharvari - Vedang Raina In Untitled Film

Vedang Raina and Sharvari have teamed up for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film, and the curiosity is sky-high to see the collaboration of fresh energies. Both actors have begun shooting for the film. Backed by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh.

Follow Us

Ananya Panday - Lakshya In Chand Mera Dil

11/11
Ananya Panday - Lakshya In Chand Mera Dil

Ananya Panday and Lakshya are collaborating on Chand Mera Dil. The actors have wrapped up the shoot of the romantic drama, promising to serve an intense and passionate love story. Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil has booked April 2026 for its theatrical release.

Follow Us
Most-Awaited Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2026new on-screen pairingsFresh on-screen pairingsLakshya LalwaniAnanya PandayEntertainmentNew PairingsFresh Bollywood CouplesRasha ThadaniMost-Awaited Fresh Pairings Of 2026Ranbir KapoorSai PallaviRamayana releaseRamayana cast feeRamayanaTamannaah Bhatiasiddhant chaturvediV Shantaram
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
India nuclear arsenal
India's Underground Arsenal Nobody Talks About; These Hidden Weapons Can Strike Deep Into Enemy Territory In Minutes!
camera icon8
title
Non-Vegetarian Food Banned In Indian City
Non- Vegetarian Food Banned In Indian City: World’s First City Where You Will Only Get Vegetarian Food
camera icon8
title
Meet Bhavitha Mandava
Meet Bhavitha Mandava: JNTU Hyderabad Architecture Student Who Became The First Indian Model To Open A Chanel Show; She Completed Her Master’s From…
camera icon13
title
Virat Kohli
Inside Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Rs 13,000,000,000 Empire: Luxury Villas; Business Ventures, Lavish Cars And 430 Million Social Media Followers
camera icon11
title
10 Unhappiest Countries in the World
10 Unhappiest Countries In The World- Afghanistan TOPS The Chart- Check If India Is On The List Or Not?