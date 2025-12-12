Most-Awaited Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2026: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi In Ramayana To Tamannaah Bhatia-Siddhant Chaturvedi In V Shantaram
Most-Awaited Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2026
Most-Awaited Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2026: The year 2025 is bidding adieu and the fresh new 2026 is all set to usher in with new vibe and buzz. The upcoming year has some fresh on-screen pairings lined-up. From rom-coms, biopics to action-thrillers, our fresh jodis are all geared up to ignite the screens with power-packed titles! Take a look:
Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor In Tu Yaa Main
Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav are teaming up for the first time in the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the ‘high-concept, date-fright’ film releases next Valentine’s Week, showcasing their chemistry and how they navigate intense survival challenges together.
Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani In Laikey Laikaa
Abhay Verma is set to star opposite debutante Rasha Thadani in Phantom Film’s latest production, Laikey Laikaa. The film follows two individuals caught in a different world, promising romance and chemistry between the fresh pairing.
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi In Ramayana
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be seen in a highly anticipated 2-part epic Ramayana. In this mythological drama, Ranbir Kapoor will play lord Rama, Sai will be seen as goddess Sita. Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshmana.
Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.
Tamannaah Bhatia - Siddhant Chaturvedi In V Shantaram: The Rebel of Indian Cinema
Tamannaah Bhatia and Siddhant Chaturvedi have teamed up for V Shantaram, a biopic on the visionary maestro V. Shantaram. The film sees Tamannaah as Jayashree, the accomplished actress highly acclaimed for her work in unforgettable movies like Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, Shakuntala, Chandra Rao More, Dahej and more. Her first look has ignited curiosity about what she has in store alongside Siddhant, who portrays the cinematic titan. Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film is one of the most talked about biopics currently.
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela In Untitled Film
Kartik Aaryan and Pushpa 2’s Kissik girl Sreeleela are cast together in Anurag Basu’s next. The film was initially titled Aashiqui 3 but makers later had to drop the name due to legal reasons. This romantic movie starring the fresh reel couple of Kartik and Sreeleela's release date has not been announced as yet.
Pooja Hegde - Varun Dhawan In Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan have collaborated for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a lighthearted rom-com. The details of the film have been kept under wraps, but the film’s announcement and the stellar cast have ignited buzz, setting the stage for the film’s grand release. Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to release in theatres on 10th April, 2026.
Kiara Advani - Yash In Toxic
Yash and Kiara Advani have made for a fiery collaboration for Toxic, one of the most talked about films in recent times. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has gained significant buzz for the raw and rugged feel it brings to the big screen, and audiences are particularly excited to witness Yash and Kiara’s on-screen chemistry for the first time.
Triptii Dimri - Shahid Kapoor In O Romeo
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri have collaborated for Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film, ‘O Romeo’, setting another cinematic feat. Though the details have been kept under wraps, the film has entered the post-production stage and is scheduled to release in theatres on Valentine’s Day, 2026.
Sharvari - Vedang Raina In Untitled Film
Vedang Raina and Sharvari have teamed up for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film, and the curiosity is sky-high to see the collaboration of fresh energies. Both actors have begun shooting for the film. Backed by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh.
Ananya Panday - Lakshya In Chand Mera Dil
Ananya Panday and Lakshya are collaborating on Chand Mera Dil. The actors have wrapped up the shoot of the romantic drama, promising to serve an intense and passionate love story. Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil has booked April 2026 for its theatrical release.
