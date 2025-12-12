Most-Awaited Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2026: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi In Ramayana To Tamannaah Bhatia-Siddhant Chaturvedi In V Shantaram

4 / 11

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be seen in a highly anticipated 2-part epic Ramayana. In this mythological drama, Ranbir Kapoor will play lord Rama, Sai will be seen as goddess Sita. Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshmana.

Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.