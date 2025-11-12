Most-Awaited Hollywood Movies Coming In Year-End 2025: Avatar: Fire And Ash To Anaconda, 7 Unmissable Films You Can't Miss!
Most-Awaited Hollywood Movies Coming In Year-End 2025: Here’s checking out which top 7 films are the most-awaited Hollywood films you should definitely keep on your watchlist.
Most-Awaited Hollywood Movies Coming In Year-End 2025
Most-Awaited Hollywood Movies Coming In Year-End 2025: All you English movie buffs out there, be ready to fasten your seat belts as the year end 2025 ends is perfect pitch for cinema lovers. Hollywood is gearing up with some of its biggest and most exciting releases, ranging from animated adventures and intense action to fantasy cinematic epics and engaging thrillers. Here’s checking out which top quick look at the most-awaited Hollywood films you should definitely keep on your watchlist.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Posters)
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie - 14th November
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is an upcoming American Christmas comedy film directed by Jessica Yu and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. It stars the Jonas Brothers (Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas) and Chloe Bennet. The film is scheduled to be released on Disney+ and Hulu on November 14, 2025.
Sisu: Road to Revenge -21st November
Sisu: Road to Revenge, directed by Jalmari Helander is an intense action-filled sequel to the sleeper hit. Where Aatami, “the man who refuses to die,” played by Jorma Tommila, returns to the home where his family was killed and decides to rebuild it somewhere safe. What follows is a relentless chase across harsh terrain, packed with jaw-dropping stunts and brutal action. It’s a fierce, high-adrenaline fight to the very end. Sisu: Road to Revenge to release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.
Wicked: For Good - 21st November
The final chapter of Wicked follows Elphaba and Glinda, now separated and dealing with the fallout of their choices. Elphaba, branded the 'Wicked Witch', hides in the forest while fighting for Oz’s silenced Animals, while Glinda becomes the sparkling face of “Goodness” under the Wizard’s rule. As Glinda’s fame grows and she prepares to marry Fiyero, her attempts to reconnect with Elphaba only push them away from each other. But when danger rises and a girl from Kansas shakes up Oz, the two friends must unite once again to change their futures and Oz, forever.
Zootopia 2 - 28th November
After cracking Zootopia’s biggest case, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde’s partnership hits a rough patch when Chief Bogo puts them in a Partners in Crisis counseling program. But things take a wild turn when a venomous snake arrives in the city, leading them into a twisted new mystery. Zootopia 2 introduces new characters like Gary De’Snake, Nibbles, and Dr. Fuzzby while bringing back our favorite charaters from the first film. Director Jared Bush promises plenty of surprises in this fresh adventure. The makers have roped in Shraddha Kapoor to be the Hindi voice of Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2, and the actress couldn’t be more excited. At a special press conference, she shared how thrilled she is to bring the fierce and dynamic 'Judy Hopps' to life in Hindi. Walt Disney Studios India will release Zootopia 2 in Indian theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Avatar: Fire and Ash -19th December
Avatar: Fire and Ash directed by the master director, James Cameron, returns to Pandora with Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family as they face a new chapter filled with danger and emotion. A year after joining the Metkayina Clan, the family is still healing from Neteyam’s loss. As the situation worsens, the Sullys are pulled into an intense, escalating conflict that threatens all of Pandora. Avatar: Fire and Ash will release in India in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The Housemaid - 19th December
The Housemaid is a gripping thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, based on the bestselling novel 'The Housemaid'. Directed by Paul Feig and produced by Lionsgate Movies, the film dives into a world where nothing is as perfect as it appears. Millie takes a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Winchester family, but her dream job soon turns into a dangerous game of secrets, seduction, and power. With shocking twists hidden behind closed doors, the story keeps you guessing till the final moment.
Anaconda - 25th December
Sony Pictures brings back the cult classic Anaconda with a fun new twist starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd in a comedy-horror directed by Tom Gormican. The story follows two best friends who set out to remake their favorite movie but end up facing a real giant snake in the Amazon forest. Anaconda will be exclusively released in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages respectively.
Trending Photos