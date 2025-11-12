5 / 8

After cracking Zootopia’s biggest case, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde’s partnership hits a rough patch when Chief Bogo puts them in a Partners in Crisis counseling program. But things take a wild turn when a venomous snake arrives in the city, leading them into a twisted new mystery. Zootopia 2 introduces new characters like Gary De’Snake, Nibbles, and Dr. Fuzzby while bringing back our favorite charaters from the first film. Director Jared Bush promises plenty of surprises in this fresh adventure. The makers have roped in Shraddha Kapoor to be the Hindi voice of Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2, and the actress couldn’t be more excited. At a special press conference, she shared how thrilled she is to bring the fierce and dynamic 'Judy Hopps' to life in Hindi. Walt Disney Studios India will release Zootopia 2 in Indian theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.