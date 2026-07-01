/Most-awaited OTT releases in July 2026: Full list of movies and shows to watch

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 is a science fiction television series created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet for the streaming service Paramount+. The fourth season follows Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the starship Enterprise in the 23rd century as they explore new worlds and carry out missions during the decade before Star Trek: The Original Series (1966–1969).

Streaming date: July 17

Where to watch: Netflix