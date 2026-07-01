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Most-awaited OTT releases in July 2026: Full list of movies and shows to watch

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 07:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 07:30 AM IST

Upcoming OTT releases in July 2026: Here's a breakdown of the biggest new movies and their release dates on various OTT platforms.

 

Upcoming OTT releases in July 20261/8

Upcoming OTT releases in July 2026

Upcoming OTT releases in July 2026: In this feature, we shall take a look at the highly-awaited movies and shows releasing in the coming month. From Netflix series Enola Holmes 3 to JioHotstar's Pritam and Pedro - here's a breakdown of the biggest new movies and their release dates on various OTT platforms:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie/Show Posters)

 

Enola Holmes 32/8

Enola Holmes 3

Enola Holmes 3 is a mystery film and the sequel to the 2022 film Enola Holmes 2, which stars Millie Bobby Brown reprising her role as the title character, the sister of the already-famous Victorian-era detective Sherlock Holmes. It also stars Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter appearing in supporting roles and Susan Wokoma returning as Edith in a cameo role. It is directed by Philip Barantini. 

Streaming date: July 1

Where to watch: Netflix

Elle3/8

Elle

Elle is a much-awaited 'Legally Blonde' prequel series. Lexi Minetree stars as the young Elle Woods, exploring her high school years in Seattle long before her Harvard Law journey. It is created by Laura Kittrell.

Streaming date: July 1

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Super Subbu4/8

Super Subbu

Super Subbu is Netflix's maiden Telugu original series. It is a comedy-drama featuring Sundeep Kishan as an unlucky, well-meaning sex education officer stuck in a conservative rural village, and Mithila Palkar as a social media influencer with acting dreams. Mallik Ram has directed the project.

Streaming date: July 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Pritam And Pedro5/8

Pritam And Pedro

Pritam And Pedro is a story around a seasoned cop who prefers old-school methods and a tech-savvy cop who relies on modern technology for investigations, as they navigate their partnership in solving crimes. The upcoming Hindi cyber-crime comedy-drama series Pritam and Pedro is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun. The show featuring Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani is created, co-written, and produced by Rajkumar Hirani.

Streaming date: July 3

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Ikka6/8

Ikka

Ikka is a legal thriller film directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, and written by Althea Kaushal. The film stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza, and Tillotama Shome. 

Streaming date: July 10

Where to watch: Netflix

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 47/8

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 is a science fiction television series created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet for the streaming service Paramount+. The fourth season  follows Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the starship Enterprise in the 23rd century as they explore new worlds and carry out missions during the decade before Star Trek: The Original Series (1966–1969). 

Streaming date: July 17

Where to watch: Netflix

The Devil Wears Prada 28/8

The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a comedy drama film directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. A sequel to the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, it sees Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles, joined by Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, and Kenneth Branagh.

Streaming date: July 29

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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