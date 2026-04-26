Most awaited OTT releases in May 2026: full list of must-watch shows and films from Pulkit Samrat’s Glory to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Citadel Season 2
Glory on May 1
Where to watch: Netflix
Glory will premiere on Netflix, it is boxing drama series starring Pulkit Samrat,Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, and Sayani Gupta. It is based on a series follows two brothers dealing with a murder mystery and a renowned. Helmed by Karan Anshuman by Pulkit will professional boxer Neeraj Goyat in gritty drama.
Undekhi: The Final Battle on May 1
Where to watch: SonyLIV
The Manali crime drama, directed by Ashish R Shukla, is building up to a final face-off in the Atwal family between Papaji (Harsh Chhaya) and his adopted son Rinku (Surya Sharma). Dibyendu Bhattacharya's DSP Barun Ghosh is still waiting in the wings to gain justice as a new murder grips the fourth season.
Citadel Season 2 on May 6
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The Hollywood spy thriller, which first premiered in 2023, returns with Citadel agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) as they face a new threat and set out on a dangerous mission to save humanity. Lesley Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry and Lina El Arabi are also part of the cast.
Lukkhe Season 1 on May 8
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Raashii Khanna, rapper KING, Palak Tiwari and Lakshvir Singh Saran star in the musical drama set in Chandigarh, Punjab, where rival rappers are engaged in a deeply personal vendetta. KING makes his acting debut while Palak is making her OTT debut.
The Punisher: One Last Kill on May 13
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Before watching Jon Bernthal's The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer, catch him in a special Marvel TV special that releases after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. This time, the vigilante Frank Castle (Bernthal) tries to live a life without the need for revenge, only to be drawn into an unexpected conflict.
Off Campus Season 1 on May 13
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The first book, The Deal, from Elle Kennedy's college hockey romance series is coming to OTT. Already renewed for a second season, Season 1 looks at the fake dating relationship between Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and hockey star Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli), who catch real feelings for one another.
Jack Ryan: Ghost War on May 20
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
John Krasinski is back as CIA analyst Jack Ryan in a new film that brings together familiar faces such as Mike November (Michael Kelly) and James Greer (Wendell Pierce) to help him confront a rogue black-ops unit. Sienna Miller aids him on the new mission as MI6 officer Emma Marlowe.
The Boroughs on May 21
Where to watch: Netflix
Produced by The Duffer Brothers, the sci-fi series assembles a strong cast of Bill Pullman, Geena Davis, Clarke Peters, Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, and Denis O'Hare as retirees who group together to stop an otherworldly threat. The retirement community hides a misfit crew who are more than capable in their golden years.
Spider Noir Season 1 on May 27
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Nicolas Cage takes on the role of Ben Reilly, aka Spider-Noir, in this intriguing new live-action series. Cage's first TV role is a period series set in 1930s New York where he does double duty as a veteran private investigator and the only superhero protecting the Big Apple.
Propeller One-Way Night Coach on May 29
Where to watch: Apple TV
John Travolta is making his directorial debut with a very personal story. He adapts his own 1997 children's novel, which he wrote for his late son Jett. Starring newcomer Clark Shotwell, Kelly Eviston-Quinnett, daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, and Olga Hoffmann, the film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before making its OTT debut.
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