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Most awaited OTT releases in May 2026: full list of must-watch shows and films from Pulkit Samrat’s Glory to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Citadel Season 2

The next month is filled with much awaited OTT releases. From Priyanka Chopra's Citadel season to the British adaptation of William Golding's Lord of the Flies on Netflix, here'sa full list of much awaited OTT releases in the month of May.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/most-awaited-ott-releases-in-may-2026-full-list-of-must-watch-shows-and-films-from-pulkit-samrat-s-glory-to-priyanka-chopra-jonas-s-citadel-season-2-3041223

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Apr 26, 2026, 09:11 PM IST

Glory on May 1 1 / 10 Where to watch: Netflix Glory will premiere on Netflix, it is boxing drama series starring Pulkit Samrat,Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, and Sayani Gupta. It is based on a series follows two brothers dealing with a murder mystery and a renowned. Helmed by Karan Anshuman by Pulkit will professional boxer Neeraj Goyat in gritty drama. Follow Us

Undekhi: The Final Battle on May 1 2 / 10 Where to watch: SonyLIV The Manali crime drama, directed by Ashish R Shukla, is building up to a final face-off in the Atwal family between Papaji (Harsh Chhaya) and his adopted son Rinku (Surya Sharma). Dibyendu Bhattacharya's DSP Barun Ghosh is still waiting in the wings to gain justice as a new murder grips the fourth season. Follow Us

Citadel Season 2 on May 6 3 / 10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video The Hollywood spy thriller, which first premiered in 2023, returns with Citadel agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) as they face a new threat and set out on a dangerous mission to save humanity. Lesley Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry and Lina El Arabi are also part of the cast. Follow Us

Lukkhe Season 1 on May 8 4 / 10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Raashii Khanna, rapper KING, Palak Tiwari and Lakshvir Singh Saran star in the musical drama set in Chandigarh, Punjab, where rival rappers are engaged in a deeply personal vendetta. KING makes his acting debut while Palak is making her OTT debut. Follow Us

The Punisher: One Last Kill on May 13 5 / 10 Where to watch: JioHotstar Before watching Jon Bernthal's The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer, catch him in a special Marvel TV special that releases after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. This time, the vigilante Frank Castle (Bernthal) tries to live a life without the need for revenge, only to be drawn into an unexpected conflict. Follow Us

Off Campus Season 1 on May 13 6 / 10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video The first book, The Deal, from Elle Kennedy's college hockey romance series is coming to OTT. Already renewed for a second season, Season 1 looks at the fake dating relationship between Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and hockey star Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli), who catch real feelings for one another. Follow Us

Jack Ryan: Ghost War on May 20 7 / 10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video John Krasinski is back as CIA analyst Jack Ryan in a new film that brings together familiar faces such as Mike November (Michael Kelly) and James Greer (Wendell Pierce) to help him confront a rogue black-ops unit. Sienna Miller aids him on the new mission as MI6 officer Emma Marlowe. Follow Us

The Boroughs on May 21 8 / 10 Where to watch: Netflix Produced by The Duffer Brothers, the sci-fi series assembles a strong cast of Bill Pullman, Geena Davis, Clarke Peters, Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, and Denis O'Hare as retirees who group together to stop an otherworldly threat. The retirement community hides a misfit crew who are more than capable in their golden years. Follow Us

Spider Noir Season 1 on May 27 9 / 10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Nicolas Cage takes on the role of Ben Reilly, aka Spider-Noir, in this intriguing new live-action series. Cage's first TV role is a period series set in 1930s New York where he does double duty as a veteran private investigator and the only superhero protecting the Big Apple. Follow Us