Most-awaited upcoming OTT web-series of 2026: Panchayat Season 5 to The Family Man Season 4 - In Pics
Most-anticipated upcoming web-series of 2026
Most-anticipated upcoming web-series of 2026: From comedies, drama to thrillers - you can pick your favourite genre from the entertaining watchlist on OTT. We have curated a lineup of watchlist for you on the digital space. While the streaming date for highly-anticipated Panchayat Season 5 is awaited by fans, all eyes are set on ensemble star cast led Mirzapur: The Film to hit the OTT giant. Check out the slate full of hand-picked releases this year.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)
Panchayat Season 5
Panchayat Season 5
Panchayat makers officially confirmed that the highly-awaited rural comedy-drama will be back with a fifth season. However, the official release date is still unknown. Fans are excited to watch the return of key cast members, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy.
Release Date: 2026 (tentative)
Streaming platform: Prime Video
Mirzapur: The Movie
Mirzapur: The Movie
The Mirzapur universe is expanding with the film taking the series into cinematic space. With Pankaj Tripathi returning as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, the stakes are higher and how!
Release Date: September 4, 2026
Streaming platform: Prime Video
The Family Man Season 4
The Family Man Season 4
Manoj Bajpayee earlier confirmed that The Family Man Season 4 is on the cards. This confirmation comes just as Season 3 became the most-watched Prime Video India series of 2025. Season 3 brought the beloved cast back in full force — led by Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani.
Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur's addition made the latest season intense. Expectations for Season 4 are soaring, although official release date has not been revealed yet - so whether it will land in 2026 or 2027, we still have to wait for the announcement.
Release Date: Expected in late 2026, 2027
Streaming platform: Prime Video
The Boys Season 5
The Boys Season 5
The fifth and final season of the American satirical superhero television series The Boys, the first series in the franchise based on the comic book series of the same name written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, was developed for television by American writer and television producer Eric Kripke. The season is set to premiere on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2026, with its first two episodes. The remaining six episodes will be released weekly until May 20.
Release Date: April-May
Streaming platform: Prime Video
Gullak Season 5
Gullak Season 5
The slice-of-life series revolves around the Mishra family and features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar with Sunita Rajwar as their neighbour. There is a major change to the lead cast for this installment. Actor Anant V Joshi will be taking over the role of the elder son, Anand (Annu) Mishra, replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta.
Release Date: June
Streaming platform: Sony LIV
Lust Stories 3
Lust Stories 3
Lust Stories 3 features four segments directed by acclaimed filmmakers: Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Shakun Batra. The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, and Abhishek Banerjee.
Release Date: mid-2026
Streaming platform: Prime Video
Trending Photos