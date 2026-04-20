Most beautiful Korean actresses in their 40s who look like they are in their 20s: Glamourous actress has Rs 10,145,225,090 net worth!

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Yoo In-na

Yoo In-na joined an entertainment agency as an apprentice singer in 1998 at the age of 16. Her cameo in 2006 in a Korean movie named Arang kick-started her acting journey. She did supporting roles in High Kick! Through the Roof (2009–10) and Secret Garden (2010). However, fame came to her with Queen and I (2012) and My Secret Hotel (2014), followed by My Love from the Star (2013–14) and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–17). She was also a part of Touch Your Heart (2019), The Spies Who Loved Me (2020), and True to Love (2023) among many other series and films. She is 43.