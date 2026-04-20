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NewsPhotosMost beautiful Korean actresses in their 40s who look like they are in their 20s: Glamourous actress has Rs 10,145,225,090 net worth!
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Most beautiful Korean actresses in their 40s who look like they are in their 20s: Glamourous actress has Rs 10,145,225,090 net worth!

Meet most beautiful Korean actresses in their 40s: These 7 beauties are ageing like fine wine - in their 40s, rocking the glamourous looks like in their 20s.

Updated:Apr 20, 2026, 07:46 AM IST
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Meet most beautiful Korean actresses in their 40s

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Meet most beautiful Korean actresses in their 40s

Meet most beautiful Korean actresses in their 40s: The love for Korean dramas and movies is on an all-time high! Not just their male actors but female leading ladies are also gaining fame worldwide. Be it their Korean skincare or just phenomenal natural looks - these beauties are ageing like fine wine - in their 40s, rocking the glamourous looks like in their 20s and we bet you can't even guess their age!

(Pic Courtesy: Show Still/Instagram)

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Jun Ji-hyun's age

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Jun Ji-hyun's age

Jun Ji-hyun

According to Enterprise Wired, Jun Ji-hyun's estimated net worth is $110 Million (Rs 10,145,225,090 in INR). The 44-year-old famous Korean actress rose to fame with her role in the romantic comedy film My Sassy Girl (2001). She went on to star in several hit K-dramas including My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea as well as the Netflix series Kingdom. 

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Song Hye-kyo age

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Song Hye-kyo age

Song Hye-kyo

Song Hye-kyo featured in superhit K-dramas series such as Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Encounter (2018), and The Glory (2022) besides movies. According to Enterprise Wired, her estimated net worth is $60 million. You won't believe she is 44!

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Kim Tae-hee

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Kim Tae-hee

Kim Tae-hee

Kim Tae-hee is one of the highest paid and most beautiful South Korean actresses. She is best known for her roles in television series such as Stairway to Heaven (2003–2004), Love Story in Harvard (2004–2005), Iris (2009), My Princess (2011), Yong-pal (2015), and Hi Bye, Mama! (2020). According to Enterprise Wired, her estimated net worth is $55 Million. Unbelievable but she is 46!

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Son Ye-jin's age

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Son Ye-jin's age

Son Ye-jin's age

Son Eon-jin rose to fame in 2003 in The Classic and Summer Scent, which were followed by the commercially successful A Moment to Remember (2004) and April Snow (2005). She has also acted in popular dramas, such as Alone in Love (2006), Something in the Rain (2018), and Crash Landing on You (2019–2020). According to Enterprise Wired, her estimated net worth is $35 Million. She is 44.

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Shin Min-a

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Shin Min-a

Shin Min-a

Shin Min-a is a famous South Korean actress who began her career as a model before debuting as an actress in 2000. She has featured in television dramas including  A Love to Kill (2005), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), Arang and the Magistrate (2012), Oh My Venus (2015), Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), Our Blues (2022), and No Gain No Love (2024) among others. She is 42 but certainly looks like in her 20s.

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Yoo In-na

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Yoo In-na

Yoo In-na

Yoo In-na joined an entertainment agency as an apprentice singer in 1998 at the age of 16. Her cameo in 2006 in a Korean movie named Arang kick-started her acting journey. She did supporting roles in High Kick! Through the Roof (2009–10) and Secret Garden (2010). However, fame came to her with Queen and I (2012) and My Secret Hotel (2014), followed by My Love from the Star (2013–14) and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–17). She was also a part of Touch Your Heart (2019), The Spies Who Loved Me (2020), and True to Love (2023) among many other series and films. She is 43.

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Jang Na-ra

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Jang Na-ra

Jang Na-ra 

Jang Na-ra is an actress and singer who has been active in both the South Korean and Chinese entertainment industries since 2001. She first gained wide recognition with her studio album Sweet Dream in 2002. She is 45.

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