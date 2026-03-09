Most-expensive star weddings in India costing Rs 100 cr, Rs 50 cr to Rs 20 cr: From lavish bridal lehengas to extravagant jewellery - In Pics
Most-expensive celebrity weddings in India
(Note: All figures are based on media reports.)
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
Tollywood's power couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in a private ceremony at ITC Mementos, Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The stunning couple wore traditional South Indian outfits, with intricate gold jewelry grabbing eyeballs. As per 123 Telugu, the total cost of the wedding festivities of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda was approximately Rs 12 crore, as per The Republic.
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married at the picturesque Lake Camo in Italy in November 2018. Their wedding is estimated to be worth Rs 77 crore, according to Architectural Digest.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 in a grand three-day celebration held in Jodhpur, India, blending Hindu and Christian traditions at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The overall wedding celebrations reportedly cost approximately around Rs 75.5 crore as per BollywoodShaadis report.
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017 at Lake Como in Tuscany, Italy. The grand affair is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore, as per Indian Express report.
Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain
Television actress Ankita Lokhande and businessman husband Vicky Jain got married in a lavish affair on December 14, 2021. The grand traditional ceremony was held at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. Their wedding is estimated to have cost them around Rs 90-Rs 100 crore. From bride wearing Manish Malhotra's gold-embellished Rs 7 crore designer lehenga to reports suggesting that Vicky gifted Ankita a private property in the Maldives - their wedding was a glamourous affair.
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, a 14th-century fort. Katrina and Vicky opted for a stunning Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits. Their private function is reported to have cost them around Rs 50 crore.
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya
Actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with businessman Sohael Khaturiya in December 2022. Their wedding was a private affair held at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. According to reports, the wedding reportedly cost around Rs 20 crore.
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor got married to her longtime beau Anand Ahuja in a traditional ceremony on May 8, 2018 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at her aunt's heritage mansion, Rockdale, in Bandra. Their wedding reportedly cost around Rs 15-20 crore. Her wedding ring was priced at a whopping Rs 90 lakh to her bridal lehenga priced anywhere between Rs 70 lakh to Rs 90 lakh - theirs was a lavish celebrity wedding that year.
