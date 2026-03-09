Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3025064https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/most-expensive-star-weddings-in-india-costing-rs-100-cr-rs-50-cr-to-rs-20-cr-from-lavish-bridal-lehengas-to-extravagant-jewellery-in-pics-3025064
NewsPhotosMost-expensive star weddings in India costing Rs 100 cr, Rs 50 cr to Rs 20 cr: From lavish bridal lehengas to extravagant jewellery - In Pics
photoDetails

Most-expensive star weddings in India costing Rs 100 cr, Rs 50 cr to Rs 20 cr: From lavish bridal lehengas to extravagant jewellery - In Pics

Most-expensive star weddings in India costing Rs 100 cr, Rs 50 cr to Rs 20 cr: Let's take a look at the estimated cost of their grand ceremony.

 

Updated:Mar 09, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Most-expensive celebrity weddings in India

1/9
Most-expensive celebrity weddings in India

Most-expensive celebrity weddings in India: Today, in this feature let's take a look at the most talked about and extravagant actors wedding in India. From the recently held Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's much-covered wedding to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Tuscany wedding - let's take a look at the estimated cost of their grand ceremony. 

(Note: All figures are based on media reports.)

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

2/9
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda 

Tollywood's power couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in a private ceremony at ITC Mementos, Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The stunning couple wore traditional South Indian outfits, with intricate gold jewelry grabbing eyeballs. As per 123 Telugu, the total cost of the wedding festivities of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda was approximately Rs 12 crore, as per The Republic.

Follow Us

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

3/9
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married at the picturesque Lake Camo in Italy in November 2018. Their wedding is estimated to be worth Rs 77 crore, according to Architectural Digest.

Follow Us

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

4/9
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 in a grand three-day celebration held in Jodhpur, India, blending Hindu and Christian traditions at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The overall wedding celebrations reportedly cost approximately around Rs 75.5 crore as per BollywoodShaadis report.

Follow Us

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

5/9
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli 

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017 at Lake Como in Tuscany, Italy. The grand affair is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore, as per Indian Express report.

Follow Us

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

6/9
Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

Television actress Ankita Lokhande and businessman husband Vicky Jain got married in a lavish affair on December 14, 2021. The grand traditional ceremony was held at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. Their wedding is estimated to have cost them around Rs 90-Rs 100 crore. From bride wearing Manish Malhotra's gold-embellished Rs 7 crore designer lehenga to reports suggesting that Vicky gifted Ankita a private property in the Maldives - their wedding was a glamourous affair.

Follow Us

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

7/9
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, a 14th-century fort. Katrina and Vicky opted for a stunning Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits. Their private function is reported to have cost them around Rs 50 crore.

Follow Us

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya

8/9
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya

Actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with businessman Sohael Khaturiya in December 2022. Their wedding was a private affair held at the 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. According to reports, the wedding reportedly cost around Rs 20 crore.

Follow Us

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

9/9
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor got married to her longtime beau Anand Ahuja in a traditional ceremony on May 8, 2018 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at her aunt's heritage mansion, Rockdale, in Bandra. Their wedding reportedly cost around Rs 15-20 crore. Her wedding ring was priced at a whopping Rs 90 lakh to her bridal lehenga priced anywhere between Rs 70 lakh to Rs 90 lakh - theirs was a lavish celebrity wedding that year.

Follow Us
Most-expensive celebrity weddings in IndiaMost-expensive weddings in IndiaEntertainmentRashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding costexpensive Indian weddings
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Unit 731
Unit 731: Inside Japan’s darkest secret experiment unit of World War II, where humans were used as lab rats
camera icon8
title
Iran Shahed Drone
The $50,000 'lawnmower' drone that is bankrupting $4,000,000 missile defences and winning
camera icon8
title
World's largest cricket stadium
World’s largest cricket stadium: Inside IND vs NZ t20 world cup 2026 final venue with 1,32,000 seats, 63 acre campus, 13,000 vehicle parking, huge food court
camera icon8
title
Technology
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final: 8 Viral AI prompts to boost Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team spirit at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad
camera icon7
title
Women's Day 2026
Women’s Day 2026: From Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to Uyare, 7 Malayalam films that broke barriers with powerful female stories and where to watch them