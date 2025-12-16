Most Expensive Ultra Luxury Cars Owned By Bollywood Stars Worth Crores: Shah Rukh Khan's Bugatti Veyron To Emraan Hashmi's Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge - Check full list!
Most Expensive Cars Owned By Bollywood Stars: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at some of our favourite stars who are proud owners of swanky and expensive mean machines. From Shah Rukh Khan's Bugatti Veyron, Ranveer Singh's Aston Martin Rapide S to Emraan Hashmi's Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge - check out the full list:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan's Bugatti Veyron
Shah Rukh Khan is a proud owner of many luxe cars including Bugatti Veyron priced at Rs 12 crore, Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe priced at a whopping Rs 9.5 crore, Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Bentley Continental GT to BMW i8 and Range Rover Vogue as per media reports.
Shraddha Kapoor's Red Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica
Shraddha Kapoor's most expensive car is a fiery red Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica, valued around Rs 4-4.5 crore, making her the first Bollywood actress to own this specific supercar model. She also owns She also owns other luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz GLE (formerly ML 250 CDI) and a Lexus LM 350h.
Ranveer Singh's Aston Martin Rapide S
Ranveer Singh owns a striking Aston Martin Rapide S, a four-door luxury sports saloon, originally white with a tan interior, often papped in Mumbai after he gifted it to himself for his 32nd birthday. It was priced Rs 3.8 - Rs 3.9 crore (ex-showroom) when purchased, reportedly.
Kriti Sanon's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV
Kriti Sanon's most expensive cars include the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV, valued at around Rs 2.4-4 crore, and the high-end MPV Toyota Vellfire, costing approximately Rs 1.2-1.5 crore.
Hrithik Roshan's Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
The Greek god of Indian cinema aka Hrithik Roshan owns a classy Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II which he got for a Rs 7 crore as per GQ India.
Emraan Hashmi's Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
Emraan Hashmi owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, a high-performance, blacked-out luxury sedan known that he reportedly got in early 2024 for around Rs 12.25 crore (ex-showroom), adding to his impressive car collection.
Amitabh Bachchan's Rolls-Royce Phantom
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a proud owner of Rolls-Royce Phantom which was reportedly gifted to him by director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, states Financial Express. He also own Range Rover Vogue, Porsche Cayman S, Mini Cooper S and Bentley Continental GT. It was priced at Rs 3.5 to Rs 4.5 crore when gifted in 2007.
Akshay Kumar's Rolls-Royce Phantom VII
Akshay Kumar owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom VII is priced between Rs 9.50 and 11 crore. His car collection also includes luxury SUVs like the Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Porsche Cayenne and Toyota Vellfire.
