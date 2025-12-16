1 / 9

Most Expensive Cars Owned By Bollywood Stars: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at some of our favourite stars who are proud owners of swanky and expensive mean machines. From Shah Rukh Khan's Bugatti Veyron, Ranveer Singh's Aston Martin Rapide S to Emraan Hashmi's Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge - check out the full list:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)