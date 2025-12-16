Advertisement
Most Expensive Ultra Luxury Cars Owned By Bollywood Stars Worth Crores: Shah Rukh Khan's Bugatti Veyron To Emraan Hashmi's Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge - Check full list!
Most Expensive Ultra Luxury Cars Owned By Bollywood Stars Worth Crores: Shah Rukh Khan's Bugatti Veyron To Emraan Hashmi's Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge - Check full list!

Most Expensive Ultra Luxury Cars Owned By Bollywood Celebs: Ranveer Singh's Aston Martin Rapide S to Emraan Hashmi's Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge.

 

Updated:Dec 16, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Most Expensive Cars Owned By Bollywood Stars

Most Expensive Cars Owned By Bollywood Stars

Most Expensive Cars Owned By Bollywood Stars: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at some of our favourite stars who are proud owners of swanky and expensive mean machines. From Shah Rukh Khan's Bugatti Veyron, Ranveer Singh's Aston Martin Rapide S to Emraan Hashmi's Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge - check out the full list:

Shah Rukh Khan's Bugatti Veyron

Shah Rukh Khan's Bugatti Veyron

Shah Rukh Khan is a proud owner of many luxe cars including Bugatti Veyron priced at Rs 12 crore, Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe priced at a whopping Rs 9.5 crore, Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Bentley Continental GT to BMW i8 and Range Rover Vogue as per media reports.

Shraddha Kapoor's Red Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

Shraddha Kapoor's Red Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

Shraddha Kapoor's most expensive car is a fiery red Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica, valued around Rs 4-4.5 crore, making her the first Bollywood actress to own this specific supercar model. She also owns She also owns other luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz GLE (formerly ML 250 CDI) and a Lexus LM 350h.

Ranveer Singh's Aston Martin Rapide S

Ranveer Singh's Aston Martin Rapide S

Ranveer Singh owns a striking Aston Martin Rapide S, a four-door luxury sports saloon, originally white with a tan interior, often papped in Mumbai after he gifted it to himself for his 32nd birthday. It was priced Rs 3.8 - Rs 3.9 crore (ex-showroom) when purchased, reportedly.

Kriti Sanon's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV

Kriti Sanon's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV

Kriti Sanon's most expensive cars include the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV, valued at around Rs 2.4-4 crore, and the high-end MPV Toyota Vellfire, costing approximately Rs 1.2-1.5 crore.

Hrithik Roshan's Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

Hrithik Roshan's Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

The Greek god of Indian cinema aka Hrithik Roshan owns a classy Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II which he got for a Rs 7 crore as per GQ India.

Emraan Hashmi's Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge

Emraan Hashmi's Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge

Emraan Hashmi owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, a high-performance, blacked-out luxury sedan known that he reportedly got in early 2024 for around Rs 12.25 crore (ex-showroom), adding to his impressive car collection. 

Amitabh Bachchan's Rolls-Royce Phantom

Amitabh Bachchan's Rolls-Royce Phantom

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a proud owner of Rolls-Royce Phantom which was reportedly gifted  to him by director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, states Financial Express. He also own Range Rover Vogue, Porsche Cayman S, Mini Cooper S and Bentley Continental GT. It was priced at Rs 3.5 to Rs 4.5 crore when gifted in 2007.

Akshay Kumar's Rolls-Royce Phantom VII

Akshay Kumar's Rolls-Royce Phantom VII

Akshay Kumar owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom VII is priced between Rs 9.50 and 11 crore. His car collection also includes luxury SUVs like the Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Porsche Cayenne and Toyota Vellfire. 

