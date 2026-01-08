Most Expensive Watches Owned By 7 Popular Indian Celebrities Worth Crores: Can You Guess The Price Of All?
Most Expensive Watches Owned By Celebs: From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya - check out all names.
Most Expensive Watches Owned By Celebs
Most Expensive Watches Owned By Celebs: Today, in our feature, let's figure out a list of 7 Indian celebrities who own very expensive watches worth crores. From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya - check out all names:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan's Watches
According to Siasat.com, SRK is a proud owner of these high-priced watches including:
Patek Philippe Minute Repeater Perpetual Calendar (around Rs 24.75 crore). Richard Mille RM67-01 (around Rs 1.93 crore). Audemars Piguet Royal Oak (blue ceramic, sapphires) (around Rs 5 crore)
Salman Khan's Watches
Bhaijaan owns a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Haute Joaillerie (around Rs 64.43 crore) – Features rainbow gemstones and diamonds.
Ranveer Singh
Dhurandhar actor is a proud owner of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar 'Luminary Edition (around Rs 2 crore).
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor owns a Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Chronograph priced around Rs 6.48 crore, reportedly.
(Pic Courtesy: Luxury Shots/Instagram)
Jr NTR
Pan-India star Jr NTR is a proud owner of Richard Mille RM40-01 McLaren Speedtail Automatic Tourbillon. According to Siasat.com, the watch is priced at Rs. 8.93 crore ($1 million).
Hardik Pandya (Cricketer)
The stylish Indian cricketer owns a Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time (blue diamonds worth Rs 43.83 crore) or Richard Mille RM 27-02 (priced around Rs 6.9 crore).
Badshah (Rapper)
The rapper owns a bold and futuristic piece- Richard Mille RM53-01 Tourbillon Pablo Mac Donough (around Rs 24.85 crore).
Trending Photos