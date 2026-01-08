Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3004249https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/most-expensive-watches-owned-by-7-popular-indian-celebrities-worth-crores-can-you-guess-the-price-of-all-3004249
NewsPhotosMost Expensive Watches Owned By 7 Popular Indian Celebrities Worth Crores: Can You Guess The Price Of All?
photoDetails

Most Expensive Watches Owned By 7 Popular Indian Celebrities Worth Crores: Can You Guess The Price Of All?

Most Expensive Watches Owned By Celebs: From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya - check out all names.

 

Updated:Jan 08, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Most Expensive Watches Owned By Celebs

1/8
Most Expensive Watches Owned By Celebs

Most Expensive Watches Owned By Celebs: Today, in our feature, let's figure out a list of 7 Indian celebrities who own very expensive watches worth crores. From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya - check out all names: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan's Watches

2/8
Shah Rukh Khan's Watches

According to Siasat.com, SRK is a proud owner of these high-priced watches including: 

Patek Philippe Minute Repeater Perpetual Calendar (around Rs 24.75 crore). Richard Mille RM67-01 (around Rs 1.93 crore). Audemars Piguet Royal Oak (blue ceramic, sapphires) (around Rs 5 crore)

Follow Us

Salman Khan's Watches

3/8
Salman Khan's Watches

Bhaijaan owns a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Haute Joaillerie (around Rs 64.43 crore) – Features rainbow gemstones and diamonds.

Follow Us

Ranveer Singh

4/8
Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar actor is a proud owner of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar 'Luminary Edition (around Rs 2 crore).

Follow Us

Ranbir Kapoor

5/8
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor owns a Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Chronograph priced around Rs 6.48 crore, reportedly.

(Pic Courtesy: Luxury Shots/Instagram)

Follow Us

Jr NTR

6/8
Jr NTR

Pan-India star Jr NTR is a proud owner of Richard Mille RM40-01 McLaren Speedtail Automatic Tourbillon. According to Siasat.com, the watch is priced at Rs. 8.93 crore ($1 million).

Follow Us

Hardik Pandya (Cricketer)

7/8
Hardik Pandya (Cricketer)

The stylish Indian cricketer owns a Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time (blue diamonds worth Rs 43.83 crore) or Richard Mille RM 27-02 (priced around Rs 6.9 crore). 

Follow Us

Badshah (Rapper)

8/8
Badshah (Rapper)

The rapper owns a bold and futuristic piece- Richard Mille RM53-01 Tourbillon Pablo Mac Donough (around Rs 24.85 crore).

Follow Us
Most Expensive Watches Owned By Indian CelebritiesMost Expensive Watches Owned By CelebritiesEntertainmentSRK Watchessalman khan watchesHardik Pandya watchesExpensive WatchesExpensive Watches Owned By Bollywood Stars
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
honeybee
World’s Largest Bee: 1.5 Inches Long, Called 'Flying Bulldog' But Faces A Quiet Fight For Survival
camera icon16
title
IPL WPL 2026 Captains List
Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH, MI W, DC W, GG W, UP W, RCB W Ahead Of WPL & IPL 2026- Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Elon Musk
Meet Elon Musk’s Lawyer: World’s Richest Man Is Represented By UCLA-Graduated Attorney Who Also Performs As Clown At Night
camera icon9
title
Technology
Craziest Tech Gadgets Unveiled At CES: From Talking AI Picture Frames To Music Lollipops; List of Tech Products You Can Buy In 2026, Check Prices
camera icon15
title
FD
Senior Citizen FD Rates January 2026: Tenor And Other Details Of 13 Banks Explained